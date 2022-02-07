2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Previewing the Men's Hockey Tournament

2 of 4

Canada

Current IIHF world ranking: 1

Pre-tournament odds of winning: +700, $100 bet wins $700 (4th)

2018 result: bronze medal

Between 2002 and 2014, the Canadians won three out of four Olympic gold medals when NHL players were participating in the Games. Without their top-tier athletes, they settled for bronze in Pyeongchang, after a shocking semifinal upset by Germany.

This time, Canada's captain will be 37-year-old Eric Staal, who won gold in Vancouver in 2010.

Staal also won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 and the IIHF World Championship in 2007, making him one of just 29 players in hockey's elite Triple Gold Club.

Canada's general manager, Shane Doan, elected to blend youth with experience when building his Olympic roster. Defenseman Owen Power, 19, showed poise beyond his years when he won gold with Canada at the World Championship before being selected first overall in the NHL draft. He will be joined by another teenager, bullish center Mason McTavish, 19, who was chosen two picks later.

In net, the Canadians are also taking a youthful approach. Their starter is likely to be 20-year-old Northeastern University sophomore Devon Levi, who delivered a standout performance in helping his country earn a silver medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship.

Three players on the Canadian roster were on the bronze-medal winning squad in Pyeongchang: defensemen Maxim Noreau and Mat Robinson and forward Eric O'Dell.

United States

Current IIHF world ranking: 4

Pre-tournament odds of winning: +1,600 (7th)

2018 result: seventh

In 2018, USA Hockey went off the board a bit, tapping young NCAA prospects Ryan Donato, Troy Terry and Jordan Greenway to join a group of journeymen.

Though the American team failed to medal, Donato's five goals tied him with Kirill Kaprizov and Ilya Kovalchuk for the most in the tournament, and Terry's five assists landed him second in team scoring.

This year, U.S. general manager John Vanbiesbrouck has doubled down. His Olympic roster features 15 active NCAA players, headlined by 2021 second overall draft pick Matty Beniers from the University of Michigan at forward and 2020 fifth overall pick Jake Sanderson, a University of North Dakota sophomore, on defense. Sanderson is expected to be cleared in time to join his teammates in China after COVID-19 testing issues.

All told, it's the youngest U.S. Olympic roster since 1994.

Germany

Current IIHF world ranking: 5

Pre-tournament odds of winning: +2000 (8th)

2018 result: silver medal

Germany rode an Olympic wave all the way to a silver medal in Pyeongchang.

Even more impressively, the Germans have used that Olympics success to help boost interest in hockey in their soccer-mad country. Following in the footsteps of Leon Draisaitl, prospects like Tim Stutzle and Moritz Seider are now establishing themselves in the NHL.

This year's squad features a number of holdovers from the Pyeongchang roster, including NHL veteran Dominik Kahun. Other familiar names to North American hockey fans include two-time Stanley Cup champion Tom Kuhnhackl, forward Tobias Rieder and veteran defenseman Korbinian Holzer.

The German squad will be helmed by Finnish coach Toni Soderholm, who took over when Marco Sturm joined the Los Angeles Kings as an assistant not long after his Olympic success.

China

Current IIHF world ranking: 32

Pre-tournament odds of winning: +70000 (12th)

2018 result: did not play

The host nation for the Winter Olympics gets an automatic berth in the hockey tournaments. But questions have arisen about whether China's squad is good enough to maintain the competitive integrity of the event.

For an idea of what the Chinese team is facing, look back to South Korea, where the hosts in Pyeongchang scored three goals and gave up 19 while losing all four of their games. And the Koreans were ranked a relatively lofty 18th heading into those Games.

Most of the Chinese roster is made up of members of the KHL's Kunlun Red Star team, which is based in Beijing. Red Star captain Brandon Yip, 36, leads the group. A native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Yip played 174 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators and Phoenix Coyotes.

What To Expect in Group A

First off, expect to see China endure some blowout losses. And while the games between the other three squads should be competitive, Canada should continue its strong recent run of international play, at least into the knockout-round games.