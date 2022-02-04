Super Bowl 2022: Vegas Betting Odds, Updated Money Line for Rams vs. Bengals

2 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It's always tempting to start with the quarterbacks since they control so much of the action, and this contest will be no different.

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow reside comfortably in the league's top tier of signal-callers. Stafford has the edge in experience (though not much of an advantage in playoff experience due to his many seasons with the Detroit Lions), while Burrow counters with that hard to quantify, but undeniable "it" factor.

That position battle sort of feels like a wash, and frankly, so do the receiver spots. Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. are a dynamic duo, but Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd make up a pretty terrific trio.

At running back, the edge goes to the Bengals, as Joe Mixon has made more plays than Cam Akers or Sony Michel. Having said that, Akers didn't make his season debut until Week 18 due to an Achilles injury, so maybe if he's closer to full-strength now, that gap narrows.

The Rams have more name-brand talent on defense. The line alone features Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, while the secondary arguably features the NFL's top defensive back in Jalen Ramsey. The Bengals are less heralded, but Trey Hendrickson causes all kinds of havoc for opposing quarterbacks, while Jessie Bates has been everywhere this postseason.

Cincy will try everything in its power to bait Stafford into mistakes, while L.A. will hope Burrow's sack count keeps climbing and limits his opportunities to make plays.

This should be a good one.