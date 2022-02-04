Super Bowl 2022: Vegas Betting Odds, Updated Money Line for Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl 2022: Vegas Betting Odds, Updated Money Line for Rams vs. BengalsFebruary 4, 2022
This seems quick, but Super Bowl LVI is barely a week away.
Do you know where your wagers will land?
The betting community has already answered that question a few times and caused movement on the point spread and over/under for the NFL championship.
It's a perfect time, then, to update the latest odds before digging deeper into the matchup and making a few predictions for what will transpire when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals lock horns on Feb. 13.
Super Bowl LVI Schedule, Odds, Money Line
Who: Rams vs. Bengals
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles
TV: NBC
Spread: Rams -4.5
Total: O/U 48.5
Money line: Rams -195, Bengals +165
All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
The Matchup
It's always tempting to start with the quarterbacks since they control so much of the action, and this contest will be no different.
Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow reside comfortably in the league's top tier of signal-callers. Stafford has the edge in experience (though not much of an advantage in playoff experience due to his many seasons with the Detroit Lions), while Burrow counters with that hard to quantify, but undeniable "it" factor.
That position battle sort of feels like a wash, and frankly, so do the receiver spots. Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. are a dynamic duo, but Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd make up a pretty terrific trio.
At running back, the edge goes to the Bengals, as Joe Mixon has made more plays than Cam Akers or Sony Michel. Having said that, Akers didn't make his season debut until Week 18 due to an Achilles injury, so maybe if he's closer to full-strength now, that gap narrows.
The Rams have more name-brand talent on defense. The line alone features Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, while the secondary arguably features the NFL's top defensive back in Jalen Ramsey. The Bengals are less heralded, but Trey Hendrickson causes all kinds of havoc for opposing quarterbacks, while Jessie Bates has been everywhere this postseason.
Cincy will try everything in its power to bait Stafford into mistakes, while L.A. will hope Burrow's sack count keeps climbing and limits his opportunities to make plays.
This should be a good one.
Predictions
Would it shock you to learn we think this game will come down to quarterback play? Of course not. This is the NFL, after all, and typically to the top signal-callers go the spoils.
There isn't a lot of separation in terms of ability between Stafford and Burrow, but their head-to-head matchup hinges on two things.
First, can Stafford avoid making the mistakes that have haunted him in the past. Second, can Cincinnati's offensive line keep Burrow upright often enough to take advantage of the playmakers around him.
Well, the Rams star has thrown 100 passes in three playoff games and only one has been intercepted. On the other side, Burrow has been sacked 12 times in three games after being dropped a league-high 51 times in the regular season.
That, in a nutshell, is why we like the Rams—both to win the game outright and cover the spread.
Cincinnati starts a second-year quarterback and its top receiver is a rookie (Chase). As good as the Bengals have looked this season, their best football is likely in front of them.
The Rams, meanwhile, feature a host of in-prime players, and they're suiting up in their home stadium. It's easier to see L.A. getting to do the things it does best than it is Cincinnati.
Prediction: Rams 27, Bengals 20
