Super Bowl Odds 2022: Over/Under, Box Score and Prop Picks for Rams vs. Bengals

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Several players will be playing in their first Super Bowl on Feb. 13, and that includes the quarterbacks for both teams: the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Of course, Stafford's wait was much longer.

The Rams signal-caller is in his 13th NFL season, but it's his first with the Rams. Over 12 years with the Detroit Lions, he never won a playoff game. Meanwhile, Burrow is in his second NFL season and has only 29 career games (postseason included) under his belt.

Both QBs have been instrumental in leading their teams to Super Bowl LVI and could have strong showings in the biggest game of the year.

Who will be the stars of the game? Who might underperform? Here are the odds for the Super Bowl, followed by some stat predictions and prop bets to consider for the matchup.