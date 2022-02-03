Super Bowl Odds 2022: Over/Under, Box Score and Prop Picks for Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl Odds 2022: Over/Under, Box Score and Prop Picks for Rams vs. BengalsFebruary 3, 2022
Several players will be playing in their first Super Bowl on Feb. 13, and that includes the quarterbacks for both teams: the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Of course, Stafford's wait was much longer.
The Rams signal-caller is in his 13th NFL season, but it's his first with the Rams. Over 12 years with the Detroit Lions, he never won a playoff game. Meanwhile, Burrow is in his second NFL season and has only 29 career games (postseason included) under his belt.
Both QBs have been instrumental in leading their teams to Super Bowl LVI and could have strong showings in the biggest game of the year.
Who will be the stars of the game? Who might underperform? Here are the odds for the Super Bowl, followed by some stat predictions and prop bets to consider for the matchup.
Super Bowl LVI Odds
Spread: Los Angeles -4
Over/Under: 48.5 total points
Moneyline: Los Angeles -195 (bet $195 to win $100); Cincinnati +165 (bet $100 to win $165)
Matthew Stafford Over 278.5 Passing Yards
After such a long wait for his first run through the playoffs, Stafford has been coming through for the Rams this postseason. Over their three wins, he has passed for 905 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception, and he's thrown for more than 300 yards in each of their past two contests.
So it seems likely that Stafford will pass for more than 278.5 yards (odds of -115) during Super Bowl LVI. And if you're looking for a prop to include in a parlay, this would be a strong one to consider.
The Rams have had trouble getting their running game going this postseason (94.3 rushing yards per game), and the Bengals ranked fifth in the NFL in run defense during the regular season. Consequently, Los Angeles may rely on Stafford and the passing attack to power its offense.
Expect Stafford to throw more than enough times to exceed that over/under mark. And in his first Super Bowl, he should deliver a performance to remember.
Prediction: 327 yards and three touchdowns.
Ja'Marr Chase Under 80.5 Receiving Yards
Ja'Marr Chase has had a tremendous rookie season, and he will get to play in the Super Bowl to cap his first year in the NFL. He's put up solid numbers during the Bengals' playoff run, recording more than 100 receiving yards in their first two wins and then scoring a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.
However, Chase is likely going to be covered by Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the Super Bowl. So it may be difficult for the 21-year-old to put up the types of numbers that Cincinnati has come to expect from him throughout the season.
Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and he consistently provides strong coverage. The six-year veteran also has much more experience than Chase, which could give him an advantage in this one-on-one matchup.
It's possible Chase could break off a big play, but the prediction here is that he won't and will be held below 80.5 receiving yards (odds of -115). However, Chase will have the time for plenty more big performances throughout his NFL career.
Prediction: Five catches for 62 yards.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Score a TD
In his eighth NFL season, Odell Beckham Jr. is another player making his Super Bowl debut. The 29-year-old wide receiver has emerged as a solid receiving option for the Rams, who signed him in November following his release from the Cleveland Browns.
Beckham hasn't scored a touchdown since Los Angeles' win over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card Round. However, he's put up solid numbers since, especially in the NFC Championship Game victory against the San Francisco 49ers, when he had nine catches for 113 yards.
It's taken Beckham a good amount of time to make it to this stage, and he seems poised to be at his best when facing the Bengals. Don't be surprised if he gets into the end zone in the Super Bowl, making a Beckham anytime TD a strong prop bet to consider (odds of +130).
Cincinnati may have trouble containing all of Los Angeles' playmakers. And if the Bengals find a way to slow top wide receiver Cooper Kupp, that could create more opportunities for Beckham to have a big game.
Prediction: Seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.
