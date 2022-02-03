NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge 2022: Event Schedule, TV Info and Live Stream

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

In the NBA, there's the slam dunk contest during All-Star Weekend. Now, the NFL has something similar for Pro Bowl week: the Best Catch competition.

One of the five events that comprise the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, the Best Catch competition is new for 2022. It will feature two AFC wide receivers and two from the NFC facing off to see who can make the most impressive and creative catch, with props and guest appearances available for use.

Although the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown took place at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, it isn't airing on ESPN until Thursday night. It should be an exciting start for the first Pro Bowl week occurring in Las Vegas. The Pro Bowl itself is scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

Here's everything else you need to know before this year's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown TV Information

Date: Thursday, Feb. 3

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app

Rosters

AFC

QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

NFC

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

CB Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

CB Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Event Breakdown

In addition to the Best Catch competition, there are four other events that took place at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown: Precision Passing, Thread the Needle, Fastest Man and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.

Several Pro Bowl quarterbacks will be on display in the Precision Passing and Thread the Needle events.

In Precision Passing, two QBs from each conference (as well as one non-QB from both the AFC and NFC) see who can hit the most targets in one minute. There's also a chance to earn bonus points, as each participant gets a long-distance throw after his time is up.

The Thread the Needle competition pits a QB from each conference against the opposing conference's defensive backs. The signal-callers will try to hit targets for one minute, while the DBs attempt to prevent them from doing so.

The Fastest Man event is straightforward. Two skill-position players from each conference will run a 40-yard dash. The player with the best time wins.

In past years, Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball has been a fun event, and this year's edition will likely provide more entertainment. It's a best-of-three dodgeball competition with every Pro Bowl Skills Showdown participant in on the action.

Each conference has one rookie participating in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones represents the AFC, while Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will compete for the NFC.

Jones was a late addition to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster, as he was added to the team on Sunday. He was named an alternate when some of the conference's other quarterbacks opted out of the game.

While all the competitions should be fun to watch, it will be entertaining to see what spectacular grabs come out of the Best Catch event. The NFL has invited former wide receivers Santonio Holmes and David Tyree to serve on the panel of judges, and they both know a thing or two about incredible catches.

There are some talented wide receivers participating in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, and if they utilize their creativity, they could orchestrate some memorable catches and make the Best Catch competition something to look forward to every year.