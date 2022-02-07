Re-Drafting the 2021 NFL DraftFebruary 7, 2022
Re-Drafting the 2021 NFL Draft
Looking back at the 2021 NFL draft, some teams would definitely swap out the original pick for a better player.
What would happen if the league allowed a first-round re-draft?
Spoiler alert: Several players would fall out of the top 32 as several draft-day steals rise through the ranks.
Based on the current rosters, let's go through the first round of selections for the 2021 draft. The order matches the final results at the conclusion of Round 1. For example, the Chicago Bears traded up from No. 20 and made their pick at No. 11, so they'll have the 11th pick in our version.
For the most part, this re-draft focuses on a team's draft needs going into the 2022 offseason. If that club's original pick had a productive season but isn't available, expect a comparable replacement.
How many quarterbacks came off the board in the top 10? Which Day 2 and Day 3 players made a jump into the opening round?
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
What actually happened: Drafted QB Trevor Lawrence
Where he was actually picked: First overall by the Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence had a rough rookie season, throwing for 12 touchdowns and a league-high 17 interceptions, though some of the blame should fall on Urban Meyer, whom the Jacksonville Jaguars fired days after a Week 14 shutout (20-0) loss to the Tennessee Titans.
In Week 18, Lawrence put together arguably his best pro performance, throwing for 223 yards and two touchdowns with a season-high 111.8 passer rating in a 26-11 win against the Indianapolis Colts.
If the Jaguars had to do it all over again, they wouldn't give up on Lawrence. Owner Shahid Khan pairs him with new head coach Doug Pederson in hopes of better results.
The Jaguars give Lawrence another chance with a new coaching staff and a fresh outlook going into the 2022 offseason.
2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
What actually happened: Drafted QB Zach Wilson
Where he was actually picked: 11th overall by the Bears
We come across the first twist in the 2021 re-draft with the New York Jets going in another direction at quarterback.
Before Justin Fields suffered rib and ankle injuries in November and December, respectively, he showed promising signs while under center for the Chicago Bears—a little more than Zach Wilson did with the Jets after his return from a sprained PCL.
In his last five starts, one shortened because of injury, Fields threw for five touchdowns and four interceptions, eclipsing 223 passing yards with a passer rating above 84.5 in three of those outings.
Wilson played efficiently in his last five starts, throwing for three touchdowns without an interception, but he completed fewer than 46 percent of his pass attempts in two contests and logged 170 or fewer passing yards in three of those games.
If the Jets pick Fields and start him in Week 1, he may see progress a little earlier in his rookie season. The Bears didn't turn the offense over to him until Week 3 after Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury.
Fields, who ran for 420 yards and two touchdowns, can provide more with his legs than Wilson behind a shaky offensive line that allowed the fourth-most quarterback pressures per dropback (27.5 percent) in 2021.
3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
What actually happened: Drafted QB Trey Lance
Where he was actually picked: Third overall by the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center for 15 starts. Trey Lance wouldn't take them that far.
The 49ers played their cards right, which means general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan can stick to their original selection, setting the team up for the short-term future.
In 2021, the 49ers essentially stashed Lance, who had some bright moments in six contests. He made two starts against the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.
In a loss to the Cardinals, Lance relied on his legs, rushing for 89 yards on 16 carries with just 192 passing yards and an interception. He showed more of his arm talent against the Texans, throwing for 249 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 23-7 victory.
With a small sample size, most notably in Week 17 against the Texans, Lance provided a glimpse into a potentially bright future.
Garoppolo expects the 49ers to trade him, which would put Lance in a position to start for the 2022 campaign.
4. Atlanta Falcons: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
What actually happened: Drafted TE Kyle Pitts
Where he was actually picked: Fifth overall by the Bengals
This past offseason, the Atlanta Falcons traded wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. According to NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Mike Garafolo, the team and wideout Calvin Ridley could part ways in 2022.
After Week 7, Ridley stepped away from the team to take care of his mental well-being and didn't return for the remainder of the campaign. Perhaps he needs a change of scenery.
Following the departure of Jones, coupled with the uncertainty around Ridley, the Falcons need a go-to receiver, and they would have a chance to take the best one in this class at No. 4.
Ja'Marr Chase set the rookie record for single-season receiving yards (1,455), and he should be the front-runner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Quarterback Matt Ryan would have another star pass-catcher who can extend his optimal years as he goes into his age-37 term.
Though tight end Kyle Pitts had an impressive rookie campaign with the Falcons, Chase transcended the class with his receiving numbers. He's the first non-quarterback off the re-draft board.
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
What actually happened: Drafted WR Ja'Marr Chase
Where he was actually picked: Fourth overall by the Falcons
Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase flip spots as the Cincinnati Bengals select possibly the second-best pass-catcher in the 2021 class.
While some of the draftniks may go with an offensive lineman in this spot, quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals to Super Bowl 56 after taking the most sacks (51) during the regular season partially because of the team's explosive passing offense.
While wideouts Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd can soak up more targets, the Bengals could replace a good chunk of Chase's production with Pitts. Cincinnati can run two-tight-end sets with him and C.J. Uzomah to field an electric top-10 aerial attack—a key element in the club's run to the Super Bowl.
In Atlanta, Pitts became the first rookie tight end to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards since Hall of Famer Mike Ditka and finished second behind Chase in that stat category among 2021 draftees.
The Bengals miss out on Chase, but they land a blue-chip player who can elevate the offense in Pitts.
6. Miami Dolphins: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
What actually happened: Drafted WR Jaylen Waddle
Where he was actually picked: 13th overall by the Chargers
The Miami Dolphins swap out their leading wide receiver from this past season for Pro Bowl offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.
While the Dolphins would miss Jaylen Waddle's production (104 catches, 1,015 receiving yards and six touchdowns), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would thank the front office for upgrading his pass protection.
According to Pro Football Focus, rookie second-rounder Liam Eichenberg, who logged most of his snaps at left tackle, allowed nine sacks and committed 10 penalties.
As a left-handed quarterback, Tagovailoa needs strong protection on the right side (his blind side), but he's going to struggle if either one of his tackles cannot seal the edge.
Per Pro Football Focus, Slater allowed four sacks while on the field for 1,116 offensive snaps. Based on the fact that he plays a position that's higher on the premium scale than wide receiver and Tagovailoa's extensive injury history, the Dolphins pick him over Waddle.
Furthermore, as the former run game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers (2017-2020), new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel may want to assemble a strong ground attack, which would require a top-notch offensive line.
7. Detroit Lions: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
What actually happened: Drafted OT Penei Sewell
Where he was actually picked: 12th overall by the Cowboys
The Detroit Lions shouldn't regret their original choice, but they can land the best defender in the 2021 class with the seventh selection.
If the Lions allow Micah Parsons to use his full skill set, he could change the complexion of their defense. The Penn State product finished the 2021 campaign with 84 tackles, 20 for loss, 13 sacks, 47 quarterback pressures, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles. With those numbers, he'll likely win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
In September, the Lions released linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., which created an opportunity for rookie fourth-rounder Derrick Barnes.
Barnes might develop into a solid linebacker, but as an All-Pro, Parsons has already made a case that he's one of the league's best at the position. He's an instinctive sideline-to-sideline defender and a high-level pass-rusher.
The Lions find the centerpiece for their defense and bolster a lackluster pass rush that recorded the third-fewest sacks (30) in 2021.
8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
What actually happened: Drafted CB Jaycee Horn
Where he was actually picked: 15th overall by the Patriots
Head coach Matt Rhule started Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and even allowed P.J. Walker a shot to claim the starting quarterback job. Yet still, the Carolina Panthers need a long-term solution at the position.
In hindsight, the Panthers would likely take a swing at a rookie quarterback to take over for Darnold, who turned the ball over at a high rate (13 interceptions) and missed time with a shoulder injury in 2021.
Mac Jones threw the same number of interceptions as Darnold, who suited up for 12 outings, though the rookie signal-caller played a full 17-game slate. Secondly, the Alabama product threw an accurate ball, completing 67.6 percent of his pass attempts, which is significantly better than Darnold's 59.8 percent career rate.
Jones may not post Pro Bowl-worthy numbers with a lesser offensive line in Carolina, but he would have the playmakers in running back Christian McCaffrey (when healthy) along with wideouts DJ Moore and Robby Anderson to move the ball through the air.
The Panthers shouldn't hitch their future to Darnold, who has 54 touchdowns and 52 interceptions through four pro seasons.
9. Denver Broncos: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
What actually happened: Drafted CB Pat Surtain II
Where he was actually picked: Third Round (67th overall) by the Texans
Davis Mills emerged as one of the bigger surprises this past season. Based on his passing numbers, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 66.8 percent completion rate, he had the second-best campaign behind only Mac Jones among rookie quarterbacks.
Last year, the Houston Texans didn't have a first- or second-round pick. In the third round, they selected Mills, who started in place of Tyrod Taylor early on because of the veteran signal-caller's hamstring injury. In Week 14, the coaching staff benched the journeyman quarterback in favor of the Stanford product, who threw for nine touchdowns and two interceptions through the final five games.
The Broncos take Mills in hopes that he can stabilize their quarterback situation and elevate the aerial attack.
With Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock under center, the Broncos' passing offense ranked 19th leaguewide. The former has an expiring contract, and the latter has squandered opportunities to claim the starting job with subpar performances over the last two seasons.
In Houston, Mills had one pass-catcher, wideout Brandin Cooks, with more than 33 receptions and a ground game that accumulated the fewest yards. He could do far better in an offense that features wideouts Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy along with tight end Noah Fant in the passing game.
10. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
What actually happened: Drafted WR DeVonta Smith
Where he was actually picked: 10th overall by the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles would likely consider cornerback Pat Surtain II, who would form a highly talented boundary duo with Darius Slay, but executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman must keep his starting quarterback in mind.
Jalen Hurts developed a strong rapport with DeVonta Smith, who caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.
Remember, Philadelphia moved up for Smith, jumping over the New York Giants, who wanted the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, per the MMQB's Albert Breer. The Eagles made the right move and would likely do it again with the 10th spot in a re-draft.
After the 2021 season, Roseman expressed his commitment to Hurts for the 2022 campaign, and with that, he should do what it takes to help his second-year quarterback take another step in the right direction. A young signal-caller needs a go-to target, and Smith checks that box.
11. Chicago Bears: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
What actually happened: Drafted QB Justin Fields
Where he was actually picked: Seventh overall by the Lions
The Chicago Bears jumped from No. 20 to the 11th slot for quarterback Justin Fields. Since he's not on the board, general manager Ryan Poles picks up the best player available in Penei Sewell.
Instead of taking Zach Wilson, who had a rocky rookie campaign with the New York Jets and showed marginal growth, the Bears add a surefire starter along the offensive line.
Last offseason, the Bears released their starting offensive tackles, Charles Leno Jr. and Bobby Massie, and picked Teven Jenkins in the second round of the draft. The rookie missed 11 games after he underwent back surgery.
Though Sewell went through a bumpy stretch at left tackle with the Detroit Lions, he showed significant progress right before Taylor Decker's return to the lineup in Week 10 and continued to play well on the right side for the remainder of the season.
The Bears can take a swing for a veteran quarterback such as Jimmy Garoppolo, an Illinois native, and protect him with a quality tackle to expedite the rebuild process under a new regime.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami
What actually happened: Drafted LB Micah Parsons
Where he was actually picked: 18th overall by the Dolphins
The Dallas Cowboys won't find a player who's comparable to their original pick, Micah Parsons.
Parsons came off the board at No. 7 to the Detroit Lions, so the Cowboys address their pass rush.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has trended in the wrong direction since his 10.5-sack campaign in 2018, logging a combined 14.5 sacks over the past three seasons. In 2021, he missed 10 games while recovering from foot surgery.
Edge-rusher Randy Gregory's contract will expire in March. Even if he's back on a new deal, Dallas needs a young pass-rusher to join the rotation alongside Lawrence, who's going into his age-30 season while on a bit of a decline.
In 2021, Jaelan Phillips recorded six of his 8.5 sacks between Weeks 11 and 13. He also showed the ability to support the run with nine tackles for loss.
With 26 quarterback pressures and the second-most sacks among 2021 draftees, Phillips can help the Cowboys maintain an aggressive defense that thrives off of game-changing plays.
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
What actually happened: Drafted OT Rashawn Slater
Where he was actually picked: 23rd overall by the Vikings
Pro Bowl rookie tackle Rashawn Slater won't fall to No. 13 again, so the Los Angeles Chargers must go to Plan B, which is a decent consolation pick.
Christian Darrisaw had a slow start to the 2021 season. He missed the first three weeks while healing from core-muscle surgery and didn't start until Week 6. The Virginia Tech product also missed a couple of contests in December because of an ankle injury.
Nevertheless, Darrisaw made some strides during the 2021 campaign. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed five sacks and committed just three penalties. The rookie tackle showed improvement in pass protection with more experience and fit well in the Minnesota Vikings' zone run-blocking scheme.
As part of the Chargers offensive line, Darrisaw may give up fewer sacks because quarterback Justin Herbert uses his legs more than Kirk Cousins, who has athletic limitations. With that said, the 6'5", 315-pound tackle proved he could move in space and seal second-level blocks in the run game.
Darrisaw isn't the gold standard at tackle yet, but he trended in the right direction in the second half of his rookie year.
14. New York Jets: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
What actually happened: Drafted OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
Where he was actually picked: Sixth overall by the Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle slips into the teens because linebacker Micah Parsons, left tackle Rashawn Slater and a few new faces at quarterback went in the top 10. The New York Jets take advantage and find an explosive weapon for Justin Fields, their No. 2 overall pick.
While Alijah Vera-Tucker played well at guard, Waddle led all first-year players in receptions (104) and ranked third among the group in receiving yards (1,015). His contributions flew under the radar because of Ja'Marr Chase's record-breaking rookie campaign.
Nonetheless, Waddle can lead a wide receiver corps as the go-to option, which is what the Jets need with the possibility that Elijah Moore goes in the first round of a re-draft.
Gang Green needs more out of its pass-catching group. In 2021, wideout Jamison Crowder led the club with just 51 receptions while Moore recorded a team-leading 538 yards despite missing six contests.
With Fields' strong arm and Waddle's speed, the Jets would have a passing attack that can eat up yards in space and stretch defenses over the top.
15. New England Patriots: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
What actually happened: Drafted QB Mac Jones
Where he was actually picked: Second overall by the Jets
The New England Patriots will sorely miss offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who accepted the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching job.
On the flip side, they still have a solid offensive line that allowed the fourth-fewest quarterback pressures per dropback (18.2 percent), a top-eight ground attack and decent perimeter weapons in Hunter Henry, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, who logged career highs in catches (55) and receiving yards (800) in 2021.
New England has a much better offensive group than the New York Jets, who drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick last year. Having said that, the Patriots can do more with the BYU product's mobility and arm strength than Gang Green did this season.
Instead of running for his life behind a Jets offensive line that allowed the fourth-most quarterback pressures per dropback (27.5 percent), Wilson would have more time to stand in the pocket and deliver strikes to his pass-catchers in New England. On top of that, he doesn't have to do too much with a viable rushing attack and a stifling second-ranked scoring defense.
In New England, Wilson doesn't need to be the savior from Day 1 as he fits within a system of complementary parts, which also served Mac Jones well.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Pat Surtain II, CB, Alabama
What actually happened: Drafted LB Zaven Collins
Where he was actually picked: Ninth overall by the Broncos
Initially, it seemed as though the Arizona Cardinals would part ways with Jordan Hicks. The club drafted his potential replacement in Zaven Collins and allowed the veteran linebacker permission to seek a trade, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
However, Hicks suited up every game with the Cardinals in a starting role, and Collins only played 20 percent of the defensive snaps.
The Cardinals can make better use of their first-round pick and bolster the secondary, snagging Pat Surtain II, who falls because of the rise of other players at premium positions.
Last offseason, Patrick Peterson left Arizona for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. The Cardinals opened 2021 with Byron Murphy Jr., who also plays in the slot, Robert Alford and rookie fourth-rounder Marco Wilson in the top three cornerback spots.
Wilson allowed a 70.3 percent completion rate, six touchdowns and a 120.8 passer rating in coverage. He has room to grow, but the Florida product isn't a quality starter.
Arizona can move Wilson into a reserve role and rely on Surtain to handle a featured position on the boundary. He ceded a 51 percent completion rate and a 61.3 passer rating in coverage.
Surtain would help the Cardinals cut down on the number of passing scores allowed. Arizona gave up 30 touchdowns through the air, which ranked 25th leaguewide in 2021.
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
What actually happened: Drafted OL Alex Leatherwood
Where he was actually picked: Second round (34th overall) by the Jets
The Las Vegas Raiders' new regime can build around quarterback Derek Carr to keep the team in playoff contention.
Though the Raiders must address the right tackle spot, Alex Leatherwood had a disastrous rookie season, allowing eight sacks and committing 14 penalties, per Pro Football Focus. He also moved to guard after Week 4. Instead, Vegas should set its sights on another reliable wide receiver to pair with Hunter Renfrow.
Elijah Moore makes sense in this spot because he possesses some of the same on-field qualities as Henry Ruggs III, who started to blossom into a playmaker before a car crash for which he is facing DUI resulting in death and reckless driving charges.
Moore made a significant leap in the second half of the 2021 campaign. Between Weeks 9 and 13, he scored five touchdowns and recorded a career-high 141 receiving yards against the Miami Dolphins.
Already a sharp route-runner, Moore has tremendous upside and could become one of the better wide receivers in the 2021 class.
Moore finished his rookie year on injured reserve with a quad injury, but he undoubtedly had an impressive season while playing with a rookie and backup quarterbacks. The Ole Miss product led the New York Jets in receiving yards (538) and total touchdowns (six).
18. Miami Dolphins: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
What actually happened: Drafted Edge Jaelan Phillips
Where he was actually picked: 20th overall by the Giants
The Miami Dolphins chose a pass protector over a pass-catcher with the No. 6 overall pick, so Jaylen Waddle isn't back with the team. However, the front office picks up a speedy wide receiver who can rack up yards after the catch in Kadarius Toney.
Through the 2021 campaign, Waddle caught a lot of short passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett. He had a modest ADOT (average depth of target) of 7.1.
In open space, Toney can turn Tagovailoa's short high-percentage throws into long receptions. The Dolphins' incoming coaching staff could also use him in creative ways out of run-pass option designs. At Florida, he logged 66 rush attempts for 580 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dolphins would obviously prefer Waddle, though Toney would also serve as a decent catch-and-run receiver in a conservative passing attack. With oft-injured wideout William Fuller V set to hit free agency, Miami needs an explosive playmaker on the perimeter.
19. Washington Commanders: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
What actually happened: Drafted LB Jamin Davis
Where he was actually picked: Fourth round (112th overall) by the Lions
The Washington Commanders continue the mid-round run on wide receivers as they find a complementary pass-catcher to line up primarily in the slot.
Last year, the Commanders signed Adam Humphries and Curtis Samuel, but neither wideout made significant contributions. The former will become a free agent in March.
With the 19th pick, Washington acquires arguably the biggest Day 3 steal from the 2021 draft. Amon-Ra St. Brown went to the Detroit Lions in the fourth round and finished with the second-most catches (90) and fifth-most receiving yards (912) among rookies.
St. Brown logged at least eight receptions and 73 receiving yards in each of the final six games of the season, scoring touchdowns in five of those outings. He can translate a high target volume into steady production, which is a strong positive for a Washington squad that had one pass-catcher, wideout Terry McLaurin, with more than 43 receptions and 397 receiving yards.
20. New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia
What actually happened: Drafted WR Kadarius Toney
Where he was actually picked: Second round (50th overall) by the Giants
Azeez Ojulari fell to the New York Giants in the second round of the original draft, but general manager Joe Schoen shouldn't expect that to happen again.
Ojulari recorded the third-most sacks (eight) among 2021 rookies, leading the Giants in that pass-rushing category as well as quarterback pressures (27) and tackles for loss (eight). He's a first-round talent, and Big Blue would have to pick him at No. 20 this time around.
If the Giants wide receiver corps stays healthy, they have a solid group. Kenny Golladay (three games), Sterling Shepard (10 games) and Darius Slayton (four games) missed 17 contests combined in 2021, but the trio could have better luck with injuries next season. New York can bypass receivers and not miss Kadarius Toney in 2022.
On the flip side, the Giants defense doesn't have a reliable edge-rusher other than Ojulari, who could easily reach double-digit sack numbers while lined up behind defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. He'll stay in New York as Big Blue's best pass-rusher.
21. Indianapolis Colts: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
What actually happened: Drafted DE Kwity Paye
Where he was actually picked: Second round (55th overall) by the Steelers
Last year, the Indianapolis Colts double-dipped at defensive end, taking Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo in the first and second rounds, respectively. The former started in 15 contests while the latter worked his way back onto the field from a torn Achilles.
With Odeyingbo going through a healthy offseason, the Colts can aim for more impact out of their first-round pick. Though Paye recorded 32 tackles, three for loss and four sacks, Indianapolis could add a spark to its 26th-ranked passing attack with Pat Freiermuth.
Within a deep pass-catching group that included Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Najee Harris, Freiermuth caught 60 passes for 497 yards and seven touchdowns.
Freiermuth had more touchdown receptions than any Colts pass-catcher and would've ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2021.
Wideout T.Y. Hilton missed seven contests in another injury-plagued campaign. Tight end Jack Doyle, though solid, doesn't move the needle in the passing game at 31 years old.
When quarterback Carson Wentz played for the Philadelphia Eagles, he had two reliable pass-catching tight ends in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. He can build a solid rapport with Freiermuth in the same fashion. The rookie tight end would also take pressure off of budding second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the aerial attack.
22. Tennessee Titans: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
What actually happened: Drafted CB Caleb Farley
Where he was actually picked: 29th overall by the Packers
The Tennessee Titans targeted the correct position, but unfortunately, they didn't see much of Caleb Farley on the field. In Week 6, the Virginia Tech product tore his ACL, which is another setback after he recovered from back surgery last offseason.
As significant injuries pile up for Farley, the Titans choose a different cornerback with the 22nd selection. Eric Stokes can take over the starting spot on the boundary in place of 33-year-old Jackrabbit Jenkins, who allowed six touchdowns, a 61.1 percent completion rate and a 100.2 passer rating in coverage in 2021.
In contrast to Jenkins, Stokes permitted an impressive 49.5 percent completion rate, three touchdowns and a 71.3 passer rating in coverage with the Green Bay Packers.
The Titans fielded the 25th-ranked pass defense this past season. They must replace their weakest link in the secondary. The front office can release Jenkins, save $6.9 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, and add Stokes to the starting lineup.
23. Minnesota Vikings: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
What actually happened: Drafted OT Christian Darrisaw
Where he was actually picked: Second round (51st overall) by the Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings pick up Sam Cosmi to fill Christian Darrisaw's void at left tackle. Rashod Hill isn't a reliable first-string pass protector on quarterback Kirk Cousins' blind side. In six seasons, he's started in just 22 contests.
Cosmi went through some bumps in his rookie season, giving up four sacks through 474 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. On a positive note, he had some solid outings before and after missing games with ankle and hip injuries.
Cosmi lined up on the right side in Washington, but he played on the left side during his last two years at Texas. The 6'6", 309-pounder can fill a pressing need along the Vikings offensive line.
Whether the Vikings build the offense around Cousins, a new signal-caller or the ground attack, Cosmi, who plays a premium position, should rank high on new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's re-draft list.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
What actually happened: Drafted RB Najee Harris
Where he was actually picked: 24th overall by the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line needs work in the passing and run game, though Najee Harris still made the most of his touches, leading all rookies in rushing yards (1,200) and yards from scrimmage (1,667).
In all likelihood, the Steelers wouldn't have gotten comparable rushing or pass-catching production from Benny Snell Jr., Kalen Ballage or Anthony McFarland Jr. as workhorse running backs. Harris accounted for about 30 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive yardage.
With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retiring, the Steelers may field a more respectable passing attack if they land a veteran signal-caller. Perhaps they target Jimmy Garoppolo via trade or sign Marcus Mariota.
Regardless of the Steelers' plan at quarterback, they need balance, so why not hold on to the top running back in the class?
Harris, who's a tough ball-carrier between the tackles and a smooth pass-catcher, has star potential. If the Steelers improve along the offensive line, he could compete for a rushing title.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Odafe Oweh, Edge, Penn State
What actually happened: Drafted RB Travis Etienne
Where he was actually picked: 31st overall by the Ravens
The Jacksonville Jaguars went with a pair of Clemson products in the first round, taking Travis Etienne after quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Instead of overlooking James Robinson as a lead ball-carrier, general manager Trent Baalke addresses an issue on the other side of the ball.
Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell selected K'Lavon Chaisson with the 20th pick in the 2020 draft, and the LSU product has logged two sacks in as many years. After Jacksonville ranked 25th in quarterback pressures (146) for the 2021 campaign, team brass goes with Odafe Oweh, who can line up opposite edge-rusher Josh Allen.
Oweh quelled concerns about his low collegiate sack count (seven in three years) with a decent rookie campaign on the edge of the Baltimore Ravens defense. He recorded 27 quarterback pressures and five sacks. In a full-time starting role, the Penn State product could see a significant rise in those numbers.
Oweh has shown great potential in his ability to translate quick-twitch athleticism into production. The Jaguars would have a solid pass-rushing duo with him and Allen in the front seven.
26. Cleveland Browns: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
What actually happened: Drafted CB Greg Newsome II
Where he was actually picked: 27th overall by the Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fielded one of the better cornerback trios with Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and Greg Newsome II logging a significant number of snaps on the boundary.
However, the Browns must find out if Baker Mayfield has what it takes to become their quarterback of the future. He played through a torn labrum for most of the 2021 campaign and underwent surgery in January.
Though Mayfield's shoulder injury likely impacted his performances, wideout Odell Beckham Jr.'s production with the Los Angeles Rams (541 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 11 games, including the playoffs) is a strike against the Browns signal-caller, who struggled to build a rapport with the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.
In 2022, Cleveland should invest in playmakers to bolster a bottom-tier pass-catching group. The Browns didn't have a player finish 2021 with more than 52 receptions or 597 receiving yards. While some of the blame falls on Mayfield, Rashod Bateman can fill a void on the perimeter with Jarvis Landry running a lot of routes out of the slot.
Before the start of the 2021 campaign, Bateman underwent core-muscle surgery and was behind tight end Mark Andrews and wideout Marquise Brown in the packing order among the Baltimore Ravens' pass-catching options. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also missed five games. Still, the Minnesota product hauled in 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown.
With his precise route-running and 67.6 percent catch rate, he should post better numbers in a featured role in Cleveland and could easily become Mayfield's go-to target.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
What actually happened: Drafted WR Rashod Bateman
Where he was actually picked: Second round (63rd overall) by the Chiefs
Because of injury or roster turnover, the Baltimore Ravens made significant changes to their starting offensive line between 2020 and 2021.
The Ravens signed Alejandro Villanueva, who started in place of left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle injury). Backups Patrick Mekari and Tyre Phillips split most of the snaps at right tackle after the team traded Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs. The club added Kevin Zeitler, who played right guard after Ben Powers moved to left guard and Bradley Bozeman shifted to center with the departure of Matt Skura in free agency.
As Bozeman prepares to hit the open market, Baltimore needs to stabilize its offensive line.
Creed Humphrey had one of the best overall seasons among rookies. Pro Football Focus gave him the best grade in the 2021 class. According to the analytics site, he allowed just one sack through 1,184 offensive snaps.
The Ravens would have a technically sound, hard-nosed center who finishes blocks with a bit of nastiness in the run game. He's destined to become a quality 10-plus-year starter at the position.
28. New Orleans Saints: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
What actually happened: Drafted DE Payton Turner
Where he was actually picked: Second round (No. 36 overall) by the Dolphins
The New Orleans Saints desperately need offensive playmakers on the perimeter, though they shouldn't reach for Rondale Moore or Nico Collins in this spot. Perhaps wideout Michael Thomas bounces back after two injury-riddled seasons as the go-to target for whoever starts at quarterback in 2022.
The Saints instead opt for defense and select Jevon Holland with the possibility of losing Marcus Williams in free agency. Approximately $76 million over the cap threshold, per Over The Cap, New Orleans may have to let the ball-hawking defender walk after franchise-tagging him for 2021. Also worrisome, fellow safety Malcolm Jenkins heads into his age-35 season.
Executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis needs high-end talent at a cheap cost in the secondary. As a reserve, Payton Turner suited up for just five games because of injuries.
Holland made plays all over the field through his rookie campaign, logging 69 tackles, three for loss, eight quarterback pressures, 2.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. He can do it all and handle multiple responsibilities on the back end of the Saints defense.
29. Green Bay Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
What actually happened: Drafted CB Eric Stokes
Where he was actually picked: Second round (58th overall) by the Chiefs
The Green Bay Packers signed a free-agent gem in cornerback Rasul Douglas, who recorded 13 pass breakups and five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) while allowing a 50 percent completion rate and a 44.5 passer rating in coverage.
Even if the Packers allow Douglas to test free agency because of cap restrictions, they still have a top-notch boundary cover man in Jaire Alexander. Cornerback Eric Stokes isn't available anyway.
In an attempt to replace impending free-agent linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and improve a 30th-ranked run defense that gave up 4.7 yards per carry, the Packers select Nick Bolton.
Bolton can patch up holes within Green Bay's front seven, particularly on early downs. In 2021, he led the Kansas City Chiefs in tackles (112) and tackles for loss (11). Though the Missouri product needs work in pass coverage, the Packers would welcome his speed and instincts after giving up 137-plus rushing yards in six games this past season.
30. Buffalo Bills: Greg Rousseau, DE, Miami
What actually happened: Drafted DE Greg Rousseau
Where he was actually picked: 30th overall by the Bills
Originally, the Buffalo Bills selected defensive end Greg Rousseau in the first round, and they should stick to that decision. He bolstered their pass rush and run defense, logging 50 tackles, eight for loss, four sacks and 24 quarterback pressures.
The Bills might lose some of their veteran defensive ends in free agency. Jerry Hughes has an expiring contract, and Mario Addison's deal voids before the start of the new league year.
Because Rousseau can shift inside in sub-packages, he could also soak up snaps on the interior with Vernon Butler and Harrison Phillips set to test the open market.
The Bills' defensive line rotation isn't deep enough to pass on Rousseau in a re-draft. He played well, and general manager Brandon Beane doesn't have a strong reason to go in another direction with the 30th pick.
31. Baltimore Ravens: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Edge, Washington
What actually happened: Drafted edge Odafe Oweh
Where he was actually picked: 32nd overall by the Buccaneers
At No. 25, Odafe Oweh went to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Justin Houston will become a free agent, going into his age-33 term. The Baltimore Ravens cannot pass on an edge-rusher with this selection.
The Ravens swipe Joe Tryon-Shoyinka before he slips to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of the opening round again. He served as a decent rotational edge-rusher behind Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.
While on the field for 49 percent of the defensive snaps, Tryon-Shoyinka recorded 29 tackles, five for loss, 27 quarterback pressures, four sacks and three pass breakups. As a starter, he has the potential to blossom into a top-notch pass-rusher.
Tryon-Shoyinka should hit the weight room to add more strength, but he has the flexibility and bend to pose a consistent threat off the edge.
Tryon-Shoyinka would probably lead the Ravens in sacks and quarterback pressures because of the team's desperate need at his position. Remember, Tyus Bowser, who led the team in sacks (seven), tore his Achilles in the season finale.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
What actually happened: Drafted edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Where he was actually picked: Second round (35th overall) by the Broncos
This offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will lose key offensive starters.
Quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement. Wideout Chris Godwin, tight end O.J. Howard, center Ryan Jensen, guard Alex Cappa and running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II have expiring contracts. Tight end Rob Gronkowski could go back into retirement.
Whoever replaces Brady under center will need help, and the Buccaneers only have about $8 million in projected cap space for 2022, per Over The Cap.
Rather than reach for a wide receiver, the Buccaneers take one of the top running backs in the class to replenish some of the offense's firepower.
Javonte Williams finished third among 2021 rookies in rushing yards (903), but he's a more reliable option than Elijah Mitchell, who finished second with 963 yards, because of his durability. The latter missed six regular-season games with shoulder, finger, knee and head injuries.
Furthermore, Williams showed more versatility with his production as a receiver, hauling in 43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. In comparison, Mitchell recorded 19 receptions for 137 yards and a score.
If the Buccaneers' new starting quarterback struggles in the passing game, the coaching staff can build around Williams in a run-heavy offense. He had the same number of carries (203) as Melvin Gordon III and still broke through with a standout rookie campaign. In a workhorse role, the North Carolina product could become a star.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.