Re-Drafting the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Looking back at the 2021 NFL draft, some teams would definitely swap out the original pick for a better player.

What would happen if the league allowed a first-round re-draft?

Spoiler alert: Several players would fall out of the top 32 as several draft-day steals rise through the ranks.

Based on the current rosters, let's go through the first round of selections for the 2021 draft. The order matches the final results at the conclusion of Round 1. For example, the Chicago Bears traded up from No. 20 and made their pick at No. 11, so they'll have the 11th pick in our version.

For the most part, this re-draft focuses on a team's draft needs going into the 2022 offseason. If that club's original pick had a productive season but isn't available, expect a comparable replacement.

How many quarterbacks came off the board in the top 10? Which Day 2 and Day 3 players made a jump into the opening round?