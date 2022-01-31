Amari Cooper, Contracts Cowboys Must Consider Cutting in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys exited the 2021-22 postseason in the Wild Card Round. Over the weekend, they watched as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVI. Presumably, Dallas wants to be where the Rams and Bengals currently are. Wholesale changes to the coaching staff won't be part of the process, however.

Mike McCarthy's job is safe, and the Cowboys won't be losing defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to a head-coaching opening. That was clearly a big win for Dallas.

"We were trying to keep Dan Quinn and maintain continuity on the coaching staff," franchise owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer).

If the Cowboys are going to be more than a playoff also-ran, they're going to have to make improvements on the field. They'll need to find some financial flexibility to do that, as Dallas is projected to be $21.1 million over the cap this offseason. With this in mind, let's examine a few contracts that Dallas must at least consider cutting this offseason.

It's always unfortunate when a player loses a job to injury. However, if parting with Blake Jarwin can help Dallas retain Dalton Schultz, the Cowboys need to make the move.

Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Contract information via Spotrac.