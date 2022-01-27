NFL Trade Ideas That Can Reshape the League in 2022

3 of 5

New York Giants Receive: QB Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans Receive: CB James Bradberry, RB Saquon Barkley, 2022 first-round pick (from CHI), 2023 first-round pick (from NYG)

The Deshaun Watson saga is heading into its second offseason. In mid-January, The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern leaked a purported settlement offer sent by the Texans quarterback to one of the 22 women whom Watson hired to perform massages to have accused him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault in civil lawsuits.

If Watson is able to settle with the women, it could increase his chances of being available to play next season. There are, however, 10 active criminal complaints, two of which are from women who haven't filed lawsuits against Watson.

Watson is set to be deposed in the civil lawsuits in February. If he becomes available, however, the New York Giants could end up making a play for the 26-year-old.

Big Blue is undergoing a major overhaul following the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman and the firing of head coach Joe Judge following some of the most unsuccessful years in franchise history. A quarterback change could be the next domino to fall in the Big Apple.

According to Jordan Schultz, Watson has reportedly "expressed a strong desire internally to play for the Giants" and has been linked to Brian Flores, one of the head coaching candidates whom the G-Men are strongly considering for their vacancy. Watson and Flores are reportedly hoping to land with the same team this offseason, per Schultz.

On Wednesday, Giants owner John Mara told reporters that the franchise is not trading for Watson. But if Big Blue reverses course and decides to make a run at Watson, it won't come cheap.

The Giants will likely have to give up at least a few first-rounders to get the three-time Pro Bowler. New York could also use the trade as an opportunity to ship off players with difficult financial decisions pending.

Star running back Saquon Barkley is going into the final year of his rookie deal and will be seeking a long-term contract following the 2022 campaign. Meanwhile, cornerback James Bradberry is finishing out his three-year deal and will hit the open market next spring.

The Giants could send both to the rebuilding Texans, who have strong needs at both positions and enough cap space to easily fit new contracts in.

No other move would change New York's trajectory more than this, as Watson represents a massive upgrade over incumbent starter Daniel Jones. With Jones in line for a whopping $21.369 million if his fifth-year option for 2023 is picked up, the Giants can't afford to put that kind of cash out for a player who has largely underwhelmed in his first three seasons.