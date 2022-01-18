NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Updated Postseason Picture, Divisional-Round Scenarios

2 of 4

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

1. Tennessee Titans 12-5

2. Kansas City Chiefs 12-5

3. Buffalo Bills 11-6

4. Cincinnati Bengals 10-7

All three AFC favorites advanced through Super Wild Card Weekend. This means that the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals are done hosting playoff games for the year. Even if the Bengals get past the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, they'll visit the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills showdown.

The Bengals can advance, though, and can't be counted out simply for being new to the playoff party. Let's not forget that Cincinnati handled the Titans 31-20 a year ago. With Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase rolling, the Bengals match up extremely well with Tennessee's 25th-ranked pass defense.

A lot in this game will hinge on Derrick Henry's return for the Titans. The Bengals are good but not great against the run, ranking 13th in yards per carry allowed.

"It's going to be a big week of practice for us to continue to get Derrick back out there and get him acclimated to running the football and to seeing blocking schemes and seeing where guys are and to see where the cuts are," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, per Ben Arthur of the Tennessean.

What's great for football fans is that whoever emerges from the Titans-Bengals tilt will face one of the league's best young signal-callers. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen each threw five touchdown passes in the wild-card round, and their duel this Sunday could be one for the ages.

The Bills and Chiefs faced off in last year's AFC title game, with Kansas City advancing to the Super Bowl. However, Buffalo won this year's regular-season matchup 38-20.

Can Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co. get past Buffalo's top-ranked defense? Can the Titans ride Derrick Henry to victory for the first time since Week 8? There's a lot to be answered in the AFC this weekend, but one thing is for sure: Whichever combination of teams gets in, the AFC Championship Game is going to be a good one.