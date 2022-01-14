49ers vs. Cowboys: Odds, Stat Predictions for 2022 Wild Card Game

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Deebo Samuel has done a bit of everything in the San Francisco 49ers offense this season.

The third-year wide receiver produced 15 touchdowns in the regular season for Kyle Shanahan's side. He ran for eight scores, caught six touchdowns and he threw for one in Week 18.

Samuel should be the first player the Dallas Cowboys defenders locate before every snap during Sunday's NFC wild-card clash.

The 49ers should lean on a heavy volume of Samuel to counter the production of Dallas' two defensive stars; Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

San Francisco will try to enforce its will on Dallas' defense by using a heavy dose of Samuel and its terrific rushing attack.

Dallas either needs to respond to the potential success on the ground with the offensive stars of its own, or shut down that unit so that Dak Prescott can take control of the contest.

Prescott should throw at a decent volume regardless of the circumstances because he has the deeper set of passing-game options. That could be the difference-maker on Sunday if the Cowboys defense comes up with a few stops.