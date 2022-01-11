NFL Free Agency 2022: Previewing This Year's Class

0 of 10

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The NFL's inaugural 18-week NFL season has ended. While it's taken a little extra time to get to this point, we're in the same spot we were roughly a year ago. Fourteen franchises still have hopes of winning the Super Bowl, while the rest of the NFL is on to the offseason.

Free agency, which is scheduled to kick off on March 16, will play a more crucial role than in years past. The New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals helped build playoff squads through 2021 free agency, and teams will inevitably look to copy their formula this year.

With the NFL salary cap expected to rise—to a projected $208.2 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero—we're going to see a flood of activity whether moves yield playoff rosters or not.

Here, you'll find an initial position-by-position rundown of the top names slated to hit the open market in a little more than two months. Players are listed by last name in alphabetical order.