2021-22 NFL MVP: Latest Odds and Predictions Following Week 18

Aaron Rodgers is such an efficient quarterback that, statistically, he could (and usually is) in the hunt for the MVP award every year.

This season, despite offseason drama involving himself and the Green Bay Packers organization, he led his team to another 13-win campaign in which he threw 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He completed 68-percent of his passes and established a quarterback rating of 111.9. On the field, he was nearly flawless in pursuit of his second championship.

Speaking of champions, seven-time champ Tom Brady had another phenomenal year, leading the league in both touchdown passes (43) and yards (5316). All while leading the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers through a year that saw them win 12 games and secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

What is typically a quarterback-centric award has a player of a different position in contention for it this year, thanks to one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp entered the conversation based on his 145 receptions, 1947 yards and 16 touchdowns. In the season finale against San Francisco, he put his team in a position to win with two big-time catches reserved for the most electric game-changers in the sport.

He has done that all season, coming up biggest when the moment called for it. He won the rare triple crown, leading the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns and coming just shy of breaking Calvin Johnson's record for most yards in a season.

If the MVP award was not so synonymous with the quarterback play, Kupp would easily be the favorite to walk away with it this year.