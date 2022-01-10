2021-22 NFL MVP: Latest Odds and Predictions Following Week 18

2021-22 NFL MVP: Latest Odds and Predictions Following Week 18January 10, 2022
The playoff picture is set in stone after a wild Week 18 in the NFL and 14 teams are jockeying for a Super Bowl Championship. There is other hardware to be collected before the biggest game of the year, including the league's Most Valuable Player award.
Individual honors often ring hollow in a team sport, but they do go a long way in establishing a player's legacy. This year, two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game have put themselves in contention for the award.
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are battling for recognition as the league's best, but wide receiver Cooper Kupp has crashed the signal-caller party, putting himself in contention following a historic run.
Where does the Los Angeles Rams' wideout find himself in the MVP odds, is anyone else a threat to Rodgers or Brady walking away with the trophy and who will ultimately pad their resume with award?
Odds
Aaron Rodgers (-500)
Tom Brady (+400)
Cooper Kupp (+2000)
Joe Burrow (+2500)
Jonathan Taylor (+3500)
Josh Allen (+6500)
Patrick Mahomes (+6500)
Matthew Stafford (+10000)
Dak Prescott (+10000)
Kuler Murray (+10000)
Justin Herbert (+10000)
Jimmy Garoppolo (+20000)
Deebo Samuel (+20000)
Mac Jones (+20000)
Ja'Marr Chase (+20000)
Derek Carr (+25000)
Ryan Tannehill (+25000)
Ben Roethlisberger (+50000)
Jalen Hurts (+50000)
Favorites
Aaron Rodgers is such an efficient quarterback that, statistically, he could (and usually is) in the hunt for the MVP award every year.
This season, despite offseason drama involving himself and the Green Bay Packers organization, he led his team to another 13-win campaign in which he threw 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He completed 68-percent of his passes and established a quarterback rating of 111.9. On the field, he was nearly flawless in pursuit of his second championship.
Speaking of champions, seven-time champ Tom Brady had another phenomenal year, leading the league in both touchdown passes (43) and yards (5316). All while leading the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers through a year that saw them win 12 games and secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
What is typically a quarterback-centric award has a player of a different position in contention for it this year, thanks to one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp entered the conversation based on his 145 receptions, 1947 yards and 16 touchdowns. In the season finale against San Francisco, he put his team in a position to win with two big-time catches reserved for the most electric game-changers in the sport.
He has done that all season, coming up biggest when the moment called for it. He won the rare triple crown, leading the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns and coming just shy of breaking Calvin Johnson's record for most yards in a season.
If the MVP award was not so synonymous with the quarterback play, Kupp would easily be the favorite to walk away with it this year.
Prediction
Rodgers will join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to win four league MVP awards.
The Packers quarterback has been so good this year, despite the off-the-field drama and a broken toe, that his play often looks effortless. He finds open receivers with ease, gets them the ball with the flick of a wrist and shows supreme confidence in doing so.
He joins Brady as one of the few quarterbacks in the history of the league that, when they have the ball late in the game, incites fear within the other team. They know there is no one more equipped to go down the field and score the touchdown and put a dagger in the opponent's hopes of victory.
That he throws the ball with the accuracy and conciseness that he does is what makes him so special. He threw the ball 531 times in the 2021-22 season and turned it over just four times. That is a rate that is unheard of in the NFL.
He simply does not make mistakes and when he does, he shrugs them off, gets back on the field and usually makes the other team pay for them.
Rodgers is an iceman, the coldest, most calculating quarterback in the league and, like him or not, he's going to win the hardware that backs it up.
Whether he can finally get over the proverbial hump and collect that second Super Bowl ring is another story.