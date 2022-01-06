NFL Teams Most Likely to Go from Worst to First in 2022

0 of 5

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Winning is hard in the NFL, and learning to win can be even trickier. There's a reason why franchises like the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers rarely dip below .500, while teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns can only covet sustained success.

Talent is a large part of the equation, but coaching and culture play huge roles.

Just because teams are bad right now, though, doesn't mean that they can't turn things around quickly. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, won just six games over 2019 and 2020 and finished last in the AFC North in both years. They're division champions this season, though, because of players like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. And because they also found the confidence to succeed.

"I know that's why he's here. He's always playing for championships," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters of Burrow.

If the Bengals can go from worst to first in a brutal division like the AFC North, every last-place team should have similar aspirations in 2022. But can any of the basement-dwellers actually pull it off?

Here, we'll examine five last-place teams who could emerge as division champions next season, ranking them based on factors such as talent level, cap space, coaching and divisional competition.

We're not saying that it's going to happen for each of these teams, but we're saying there's a chance.