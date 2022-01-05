NFL Records That Could Fall in Week 18

0 of 7

Don Wright/Associated Press

With a 17th game on the NFL schedule, we're going to see several new names in the record books this year.

Since 1978, when the league expanded the season from 14 to 16 contests, the game has changed in terms of the rules and tempo.

On top of that, every year, a new crop of stronger and faster players join the ranks, and some of them post astounding numbers.

Last week, in a marquee matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set the single-season rookie record in receiving yards (1,429) for the post-Super Bowl era. He accomplished that feat in 16 appearances. He's not the only budding star who's going to raise the bar this season.

With a focus on all-time single-season numbers, including a couple specifically for rookies, we'll take a look at who has a good chance to break some of the most prestigious records of the sport in Week 18.