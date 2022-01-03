1 Trade Each NFL Playoff Team Wishes It Could Make Before the Postseason

0 of 14

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The National Football League's trade deadline comes roughly midway through the regular season and months before the playoffs. It's curious timing for a league in which teams constantly evolve.

Consider that at the November 2 deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs were 4-4 and featured a very problematic defense. The Chiefs defense has improved dramatically, and Kansas City proceeded to win seven straight before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in a nail-biter Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens were 5-2 at the deadline and looking like a playoff lock. Baltimore has since fallen to 8-8.

Several teams are barely recognizable when compared to what they were in early November. If the trade deadline were at the end of the regular season instead of halfway through, we'd have entirely different lists of buyers and sellers—and perhaps a level of activity more akin to Major League Baseball's deadline frenzy.

Here, we'll examine this year's playoff teams—those that have already clinched and those in possession of top-seven conference spots—and one trade each might make if the market were still open.

We'll have a little fun with these hypothetical deals but try to keep them as realistic as possible. The Los Angeles Rams aren't trading Cooper Kupp to the Chiefs, no matter how much Kansas City wishes it could happen.

Team makeup, roster health, player potential and contract statuses will be considered here. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.