Bleacher Report's Expert Week 17 NFL Picks

DraftKings Line: Cleveland -3.5

We wrap up the week with a hung jury in a key AFC North battle between the desperate Cleveland Browns and the even more desperate Pittsburgh Steelers—a matchup made more complicated by the fact that there's a hook in play with Cleveland on the road.

Gagnon on the Browns: "I don't trust either team and I hate that hook, but it's also true that the Browns are the much more talented team and Pittsburgh is coming off a humiliating loss. I think that team might be out of gas, so I'll back the Browns but would prefer to get them at -3 if possible."

Sobleski on Pittsburgh: "Why should anyone believe in Baker Mayfield at this point? To be fair, the Browns quarterback has dealt with injuries and the team lacks consistency at the wide receiver position. At the same time, Mayfield hasn't been good enough. Granted, Ben Roethlisberger isn't any good at this point in his career, either. But the Steelers have a much longer track record of finding ways to win games. Considering how poorly Cleveland's offense has played in recent weeks, they're not the team to make a late-season playoff run, like they were a year ago."

Tell us how you really feel, Sobo.

Predictions

Davenport: Pittsburgh

Gagnon: Cleveland

Kenyon: Cleveland

O'Donnell: Cleveland

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Sobleski: Pittsburgh



Score Prediction: Browns 23, Steelers 20

