Breaking Down Playoff-Clinching Scenarios and the Most Likely Wild-Card Matchups

2 of 6

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Here's how tight things are in the AFC: The Cincinnati Bengals have a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North and own the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Ravens would be a playoff team if the season ended today, but both teams could be out of the playoffs by the end of Week 18.

The Bengals only need one more win to clinch the AFC North, but they have the Chiefs in Week 17 and a showdown with the Cleveland Browns in the season finale. Cleveland has lost two in a row but can still win the division if it wins out and Cincinnati falls to Kansas City.

The Chargers were upset by the Houston Texans on Sunday and lost a shot at the division crown in the process. Kansas City, meanwhile, can clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win next week and a loss by the Tennessee Titans.

"This is the tough side of the NFL," Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters. "It's been a fight this entire season for us. It's going to continue to be that way. We still have a lot in front of us."

The Titans and Colts both won in Week 16, which means the AFC South is still undecided. However, Tennessee has two head-to-head wins over Indianapolis and can clinch the division with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are tied atop the AFC East, and neither can clinch in Week 17. Buffalo holds the tiebreaker edge, and both teams are in a great position with two weeks remaining.

As for the wild-card race, nothing is decided, though it feels like a near-lock that either Tennessee or Indianapolis will get in if it doesn't win the division. Seven teams are within one game of one another in the wild-card chase.