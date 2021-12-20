5 NFL Teams Peaking at the Right Time as Playoffs Near

0 of 5

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

In the NFL, momentum is a powerful force. It can help decide games, and it can provide teams with the confidence needed to storm into the postseason.

Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers was a prime example of the former, as late-game momentum propelled Kansas City to an opening-drive overtime touchdown. The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the perfect example of the latter.

Last year, Tampa entered its Week 13 bye with a lackluster 7-5 record and less-than-favorable chances to make the playoffs. However, the Buccaneers found their groove coming out of the bye, rattled off four straight regular-season wins and went on to win the Super Bowl as a wild-card team.

Here, we'll examine five teams that, like last year's Bucs, are hitting their strides at the perfect time for a postseason surge. Naturally, these teams have won more often than not recently, but they have also improved specific aspects of their play.

We'll examine how these squads have strung together wins and why recent trends could position them for a Super Bowl run.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.