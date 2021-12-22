Men's Olympic Hockey Predictions: Which Team Would've Won If the NHL Had Gone?

2 of 3

Marco Leipold/City-Press via Getty Images

It's tough to argue with one aspect of Lyle's take here. Even if you personally would have been rooting for Team USA, Russia or any of the other nations in Beijing, seeing Crosby and McDavid on the same team would have been an absolute gift to hockey fans across the globe.

It would have been like Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux at the 1987 Canada Cup, but possibly on another level given the larger ice surface and speed of McDavid and Crosby. Alas, we aren't here to mourn the loss of this possible moment of hockey history.

That's because the United States would have won their first Olympic gold medal since 1980 anyway. (Does anyone else want to go sit down and watch the Miracle on Ice now?) That will always be the capstone moment for the red, white and blue regarding international play, but they would have had their hands as full at the 2022 Winter Games.

Canada is loaded. Russia would have had enough firepower to blow through anyone on their best nights. Everyone was sleeping on Finland and Sweden, both of which would have been tough outs in the medal rounds. But Team USA, assuming they would have taken a team similar to the one we projected, would have been chock full of capital-c Compete.

J.T. Miller is one of the hardest-working forwards in hockey. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have been skating their opposition into the ice in Calgary all year long. Plus a top line of Kyle Connor, Auston Matthews and Patrick Kane would have been as good as any other in the tournament save for one featuring McDavid and Crosby.

That alone isn't enough to win gold, but there would have been enough skill in place for the United States to hang with Canada, Russia, etc on the scoreboard. Where they would have started to pull ahead is in the corners and in transition through neutral ice.

The blue line is where this team would have really stood out, though. No one would be foolish enough to suggest that the United States would be as stacked as Canada at forward, but their defensive group would have been the most dynamic in Beijing. So much so that it would have made up for the skill gap up front.

One of either Adam Fox or Charlie McAvoy could have been on the ice for almost entire games. Seth Jones and Zach Werenski would have been playing secondary minutes at five-on-five while spending a ton of time on the power play.

Both Connor Hellebuyck and John Gibson are capable of going on red-hot runs in goal, and Team USA would have required stingy goaltending to medal, but that's the case for all Olympic rosters.

All things considered, the United States could have won a handful of 3-2 and 4-3 hockey games en route to hearing The Star-Spangled Banner play during the gold-medal ceremony.

Franklin Steele