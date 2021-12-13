Struggling NFL Rookies Who Can Break out in 2022

1 of 7

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson quickly became a star in the NFL, winning the regular-season MVP award in only his second year. However, Jackson has had room to improve as a volume passer.

Jackson's 401 passing attempts in 2019 remain a career-high.

In Jackson's first three seasons, he lacked a true No. 1 wide receiver on the perimeter. The selection of Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman at No. 27 overall was supposed to change this. The early return on investment has been disappointing.

To be fair, Bateman did open the season on injured reserve following groin surgery. However, he's been in the lineup since Week 6, and his production has been very inconsistent. Bateman has three games of 80 receiving yards and four with fewer than 32.

Bateman has provided a passer rating of just 55.6 when targeted.

With Bateman getting a late start to the season, he hasn't had many opportunities to develop chemistry with Jackson. He's also part of a passing offense that runs through Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown, so in critical situations, Jackson isn't looking in the rookie's direction often.

Batemen had just five targets and four receptions combined in close games against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in Weeks 12 and 13. He had a strong performance in Week 14, breaking the 100-yard barrier for the first time in his career, though Jackson missed the bulk of the contest with an ankle injury.

Things should change as Bateman gets more experience and more reps with Jackson. Receivers often make a jump in Year 2, and it should be no different for Bateman.