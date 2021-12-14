10 MLB Players with the Most to Prove in 2022

0 of 10

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Every player has something to prove every season in a sport where it takes contributions from the entire 26-man roster to win a championship.

However, for some MLB players, the 2022 season comes with some added scrutiny.

Whether it's a highly touted young player who needs to deliver on lofty expectations, an established star returning from injury, or an upcoming free agent with a chance to significantly alter his value, players are under added pressure for a variety of reasons.

Ahead we've highlighted 10 MLB players with the most to prove during the 2022 season.

These particular players were selected based on expectations and potential impact on their team, though there are certainly others who belong in this conversation as well. Players are listed in alphabetical order.