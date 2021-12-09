Fantasy Football Week 14: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

John McCoy/Associated Press

As is the case every week, we'll wrap up this week's Start/Sit column by slamming out some answers to app user questions in rapid-fire style.

First-and-10, Down four. Ball at our own 27. Two minutes left. Out of timeouts.

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.

(Saquon) Barkley or (Antonio) Gibson at RB2? -- @joker95

Barkley's matchup against the Chargers' 31st-ranked run defense is tempting. But he hasn't had 15 carries since Week 3 and has as many 60-yard games this year as I do. Gibson has topped 20 carries and/or 80 rushing yards on the ground in three of the last four games. That workload wins the day, even if his matchup isn't as favorable.

With the injuries to running backs in the league, roll with Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott) against Washington or play it safe and start Josh Jacobs? -- @peacher32

It doesn't take a doctor to see that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott isn't right physically, and he draws a Washington team in Week 14 allowing the third-fewest PPR points per game to running backs. With Kenyan Drake's season over, Josh Jacobs is the unquestioned three-down back for a Raiders team that will try to control tempo Sunday against the Chiefs by running the ball. Jacobs is the play.

Dontrell Hilliard, Terry McLaurin or Jamaal Williams as Flex in a .5 PPR league? -- @odie182

Hilliard topped 100 rushing yards two weeks ago, but a big chunk of that came on one play, and D'Onta Foreman actually received more carries. McLaurin's a fine WR2 play, but as I have said a number of times, I tend to defer to running back in flex situations. Provided that D'Andre Swift is out, Williams will see 15-plus touches Sunday against the Broncos. He's the call here.

Flex: Kareem Hunt or Chuba Hubbard? -- @maxgoldstein

There's a fair amount of hype around Hubbard with Christian McCaffrey out again, but it's worth noting that two weeks ago, with the Panthers trailing, Ameer Abdullah out-snapped Hubbard by a sizable margin. Before injuring his calf, Hunt spent much of the 2021 season producing as a fantasy RB1. With Hunt having had a bye week to get healthier, he's the guy against the Baltimore Ravens.

Need a QB and a Flex. (Aaron) Rodgers or Taysom Hill at QB. Flex with Elijah Moore or Branon Aiyuk? -- @bradyday

Yes, Taysom Hill's rushing ability boosts his fantasy value. Yes, Taysom Hill has a gravy matchup with a woeful Jets defense. No, I am not starting him over Aaron Rodgers coming off a bye, chasing the NFC's top seed. Assuming that Deebo Samuel sits, the flex play is a toss-up. However, Moore has a better fantasy matchup against a Saints defense allowing the fifth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers this year. He gets the nod over Aiyuk.

Full PPR league. Start James Conner or Jamaal Williams? And after that, Van Jefferson or the leftover RB? Thanks! -- @Monkeyboy2532

There's a chance that Chase Edmonds could return in Week 14, but even if he does, Conner's uncanny knack for finding the end zone in 2021 means he has to be in starting lineups. Jefferson has scored in two straight for the Rams, but the smart play (assuming no D'Andre Swift) is to go with the featured running back and Jamaal Williams as the flex.

Sleeper defense to pick up this week? Need all the points I can get. -- @BricknovaX704

This is a great week for fantasy managers who like to stream defenses, as there are several options with quality matchups that aren't highly rostered. Try to land a team like the New Orleans Saints (at NYJ), Green Bay Packers (vs. CHI), Tennessee Titans (vs. JAX), Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NYG) or Seattle Seahawks (at HOU)—in that order.

Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.

Fantasy points allowed and scoring data courtesy of My Fantasy League.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.