Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers

Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders) vs. Washington Football Team Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) at Pittsburgh Steelers Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Atlanta Falcons Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Jets Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Denver Broncos Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) at Cincinnati Bengals Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings) at Detroit Lions Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) at New Orleans Saints Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) vs. New England Patriots Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) at Chicago Bears Carson Wentz (Indianapolis Colts) at Houston Texans Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sleeper: Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Baltimore Ravens

This is not the Roethlisberger of yesteryear who will throw 50 passes for 475 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He has shown his age this year, and his inconsistent play has been troublesome for fantasy owners who took a risk in drafting him as an insurance policy late. That he is playing a division rival that knows him extremely well should be cause for some concern, but this isn't the same Ravens defense he has combatted since 2004, either.

Baltimore gives up the third-most passing yards to opposing teams in the league. They are also tied for the second-fewest interceptions. This isn't the ball-hawking squad that was a threat to take one to the house anytime the ball was thrown in the area of a corner or safety. It is a much leakier pass defense than before, one that may allow Roethlisberger to turn back the clock and look like the Pro Bowl quarterback and MVP candidate he once was.

Is he worth playing this week? Only if your starter is on a bye week, injured or benched. If you do pick him up, he may well net you points you were not expecting, especially with the emotion and determination that comes with the Steelers-Ravens feud.