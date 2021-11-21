Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Dodgers' Corey Seager in MLB Free Agency

1 of 11

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

When Seager is healthy, there aren't many shortstops who can do what he can.

Namely: hit. Seager ranked second among shortstops with a 133 OPS+ through his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2015 to 2017. Following injury-marred campaigns in 2018 and 2019, he's third on that particular chart with a 147 OPS+ over the last two seasons.

The 27-year-old's offensive approach is a balanced one, as he placed in the 79th percentile or better with his strikeout, walk and hard-hit rates in 2021. Which is good, because he arguably needs to hit as well as he does to justify his up-and-down defense.

Contract-wise, the pie in the sky for Seager and agent Scott Boras is the 10-year, $341 million pact that fellow shortstop Francisco Lindor inked with the New York Mets in April. It is, however, unlikely that anyone is willing to pay Seager that much.

For one, he's a seasonal year older now than Lindor was then. For two, Lindor's injury history didn't include Tommy John surgery, hip surgery or a broken hand.

Even still, projections from MLB Trade Rumors and FanGraphs have Seager pegged for a $30 million average annual value in a deal that could last from eight to 10 years. Either would put him in the echelon just below Lindor.

As for which teams could be willing to do a deal like that, let's start with a wild card north of the border.