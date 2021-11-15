Struggling NFL Teams That Will Make a Leap in 2022

2 of 5

The 49ers have been among the league's most disappointing teams. After getting ravaged by injuries and missing the playoffs last year, San Francisco was a prime candidate to bounce back in 2021.

With a 3-5 record over the first half of the campaign, that return to prominence has come up well short. The 49ers are hardly a contender for the NFC West title after losing five of their past six games.

Left tackle Trent Williams told reporters the team hasn't been living up to its talent level: "I think a lot of us looked at this roster and kind of saw where it stacked up with the NFL. And it did stack up near the top."

Quarterback Trey Lance may not be able to jolt this team back into contention this year, but getting him ready to take over on a full-time basis in 2022 should be one of San Francisco's top priorities.

The rookie signal-caller has been sparingly utilized early in his career, logging a meager 111 snaps—most of which came in relief of starter Jimmy Garoppolo after he went down in Week 4 and in a subsequent start filling in for him in Week 5.

While the offense stagnated in a 17-10 loss to the Cardinals in Lance's lone start, San Francisco hasn't fared much better with Garoppolo at the helm the last three weeks, going 1-2 with only a win over the Chicago Bears in that span.

With Lance healthy after suffering a knee injury in his first start, the North Dakota State product should soon see more reps during this trying campaign. He's already accounted for four touchdowns, showcasing his dynamic dual-threat abilities during his rare sightings.

Getting Garoppolo off the books will be a huge boon for the Niners. The veteran quarterback—who is making more than Aaron Rodgers this season—only carries a $1.4 million dead cap hit in 2022, making it almost certain that the franchise will forge ahead with Lance as its starter.

San Francisco's running back platoon should find more consistency next year as well.

The team went into 2021 with Raheem Mostert as the starter, but the veteran lasted just two carries before suffering a season-ending injury. His exit began what has become a revolving door of young players stepping up and going down with injuries of their own.

While the team appears to be in good hands for years to come with rookies Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon in the platoon, both have been banged up this season and haven't been able to cement themselves in a crowded backfield rotation.

The 49ers have also lacked stability at the tight end spot. George Kittle has already missed three games this year after being sidelined for half of the 2020 campaign. If the two-time Pro Bowler can find a way to stay on the field, San Francisco will once again have one of the league's most enviable TE situations.

With key skill positions accounted for, cash to burn and one of the game's most intriguing young QBs under contract, the 49ers will be able to contend despite lacking a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.