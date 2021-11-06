Goalie Power Rankings: Every NHL Team's Tandem from 32 to 1

0 of 32

Jared Silber/Getty Images

Goalies are difficult to forecast correctly. It's an idea that you will hear bandied about by all manner of NHL analysts and talking heads, and there's a good reason for it. Analyzing players at the position has been complicated for years. We're barely a decade into the league's stats renaissance, at least publicly, and we still aren't particularly good at forecasting which netminders will perform well and who will not.

The thing about goaltending is that a team has to absolutely have it if it wants to win the Stanley Cup. Almost every year we see a random masked man elevate his game during the postseason, taking a scrappy team to the final four when it was supposed to be an easy first-round out.

Lack of solid netminding is also the easiest way for a franchise that is attempting to tank in order to lose points in the standings. There will be a few clear-cut examples of that in our goalie tandem rankings.

And because goalie analysis is so tricky and imperfect, this list will be too. That, however, is what makes this fun. It's not as simple as hopping onto Hockey Reference, sorting by save percentage or wins and then taking that as your de facto rankings.

There are so many variables to consider, including upside, established level of play and the quality of the defense the goaltenders are protected by. And even then...goalies are tough to pin down and get right.