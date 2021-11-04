RKO? Claymore Kick? Fans Pick the Best Finishing Moves in WWE, AEW Today

1 of 6

The Curb Stomp is one of those moves that was actually banned for a short time because it was deemed too dangerous. While Rollins has since continued to employ the maneuver, it's easy to see why there was caution on management's part.

The move is heavily reliant on perfect timing between both the person hitting the move and the person receiving it. If they are one second off, somebody is getting their face smashed into the mat.

This move is viscerally disturbing for me sometimes because it always reminds me of a brutal scene from American History X.

When Edward Norton stomps a man's face into an actual curb in an act of violence that gets him sent to prison, it is done in such a convincing way that the moment sticks with you for years. The sound effects added to the realism.

Rollins is an incredibly talented performer who has been safe with the move, but the possibility of it going wrong is part of what makes it a realistic finisher.