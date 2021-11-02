NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on DeVante Parker, Landon Collins and More

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NFL trade deadline is almost here. As of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the league's 32 teams won't be able to exchange players and draft picks until after the season. So time is quickly running out to do so.

Over the past few weeks, some notable players have switched teams, including Von Miller (Denver Broncos to Los Angeles Rams), Mark Ingram II (Houston Texans to New Orleans Saints) and Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles to Arizona Cardinals). Who else could potentially join this list before the deadline? It's possible there could be a few more, especially with some of the rumors that have been swirling.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NFL.