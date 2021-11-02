NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on DeVante Parker, Landon Collins and MoreNovember 2, 2021
NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on DeVante Parker, Landon Collins and More
The NFL trade deadline is almost here. As of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the league's 32 teams won't be able to exchange players and draft picks until after the season. So time is quickly running out to do so.
Over the past few weeks, some notable players have switched teams, including Von Miller (Denver Broncos to Los Angeles Rams), Mark Ingram II (Houston Texans to New Orleans Saints) and Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles to Arizona Cardinals). Who else could potentially join this list before the deadline? It's possible there could be a few more, especially with some of the rumors that have been swirling.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NFL.
Teams Have Inquired About Dolphins' Parker
When healthy, DeVante Parker has the skill set to be among the top wide receivers on an offense. He's shown that at times during his seven-year NFL career, all of which has been spent with the Miami Dolphins.
Parker has already missed three games this season due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. But the 28-year-old is healthy now. And while he rejoined the Dolphins for their Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, it's possible he won't be with them for long.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there have been multiple teams that have contacted Miami about potentially trading for Parker. He has a base salary of $7.75 million this season, and because of that, he could be a low-cost, high-reward option for a team looking to add an experienced playmaker.
In five games this year, Parker has 25 receptions for 327 yards and a touchdown. But he's capable of even bigger numbers. And he could help some team take its offense to another level.
Washington Has Made Collins Available for Trade
After being limited to seven games in 2020 due to a torn left Achilles tendon, Landon Collins has been healthy this season, playing in all of Washington's first eight games. However, the 27-year-old safety hasn't performed quite well.
Collins has 54 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery, but he's struggled in pass coverage at safety. That's why Washington has been playing him more at linebacker, where he can find a way to make positive contributions.
It may not be a long-term fit, though. Especially because Washington has made Collins available in trade discussions, according to The Athletic's Ben Standig. A seven-year NFL veteran who is in his third season in Washington, Collins may benefit from a fresh start.
However, as Standig noted, it may be difficult for Washington to deal Collins because he has three more seasons on his six-year, $84 million contract after this year. Maybe there's a team that could make it work financially and would be interested, but it may be unlikely.
Would Colts Be Open to Trading Turay?
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, Kemoko Turay hasn't quite lived up to his potential with the Indianapolis Colts. Over his first four seasons, he has 29 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 30 games, mostly serving in a reserve role.
But the 26-year-old linebacker still has potential. And according to Rapoport, Turay has been the "subject of trade calls" ahead of the deadline. The Colts may be interested in dealing him to another team, too.
"Indy appears open to trimming its payroll at depth spots on the offensive and defensive lines," Rapoport recently wrote. "Turay has shown flashes, and perhaps a change of scenery would help him reach his potential."
Turay has played in only five games this season, but he has three sacks, which is already one shy of his career high (set as a rookie in 2018). If he can get a new opportunity and keep improving, it's possible he'll develop into an impact player for a defense.