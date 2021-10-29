1 Player on Every NHL Team to Get Excited About This Season

0 of 32

Hockey is a beautiful and wonderful sport because of how it reflects life itself. One moment, a top-six forward is carrying the puck with speed through the neutral zone, and it doesn't look like anything can stop him. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, a defenseman lays him out and retrieves the puck, and suddenly it's going the other way.

No matter what aspect of the game you enjoy—be it the physicality, the grace, the goaltending or something in between—there's always a reason to get excited when you turn on an NHL game. Here we're going to examine one player on every team who makes it worth tuning in to watch.

These are the players worth watching even if they aren't on your favorite squad. If their club is playing on TNT, ESPN or Hulu, it will be worth catching a period or two just to see what they may do out on the ice.

For some of these skaters, it will be their electric offensive talent that makes them worth your time. For others, it's their ability to shut down those kinds of forwards that makes them so special. And then there are the goalies. A volatile position, to be sure, but a netminder getting hot at the right time can be the difference between going home in the first round and making a run to the Stanley Cup Final.

This list isn't the be-all and end-all. There are multiple players on each team who bring about excitement, so if you disagree with a choice or think we should have listed someone else, we would love to hear why in the comments.

