1 Player on Every NHL Team to Get Excited About This Season

1 Player on Every NHL Team to Get Excited About This SeasonOctober 29, 2021
Hockey is a beautiful and wonderful sport because of how it reflects life itself. One moment, a top-six forward is carrying the puck with speed through the neutral zone, and it doesn't look like anything can stop him. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, a defenseman lays him out and retrieves the puck, and suddenly it's going the other way.
No matter what aspect of the game you enjoy—be it the physicality, the grace, the goaltending or something in between—there's always a reason to get excited when you turn on an NHL game. Here we're going to examine one player on every team who makes it worth tuning in to watch.
These are the players worth watching even if they aren't on your favorite squad. If their club is playing on TNT, ESPN or Hulu, it will be worth catching a period or two just to see what they may do out on the ice.
For some of these skaters, it will be their electric offensive talent that makes them worth your time. For others, it's their ability to shut down those kinds of forwards that makes them so special. And then there are the goalies. A volatile position, to be sure, but a netminder getting hot at the right time can be the difference between going home in the first round and making a run to the Stanley Cup Final.
This list isn't the be-all and end-all. There are multiple players on each team who bring about excitement, so if you disagree with a choice or think we should have listed someone else, we would love to hear why in the comments.
Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Zegras
If you can find a Calder Trophy favorites list that doesn't include Trevor Zegras, let us know and we'll Venmo you $10. He's settling into a pace that could see him end up as one of the three finalists, putting up points at a similar rate as he did a year ago.
He appeared in 24 games last season (one shy of the 25-game cutoff that would have prevented him from competing for rookie of the year in 2021-22), and gave Anaheim Ducks fans a glimpse of what their future holds. Top-six centers are arguably the toughest piece to find during any rebuild, but Zegras already looks like a good one despite only being 20.
Anaheim isn't going to be good this year, which means it will have every opportunity to play Zegras is big-time NHL situations. He'll see time against opponents' best players, on the power play, while protecting a lead with just a few minutes to go in the third period and so on.
He's an exciting player because of what he can do on the ice and also because he represents hope for the Ducks and their fans.
Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller
The Arizona Coyotes are not going to be a playoff team this year. They are in the midst of tearing down their roster, swapping out seemingly every NHL-caliber player for futures. For evidence, consider that Arizona has three picks in the first round of next year's draft and five in the second.
It's also expected that they will move Phil Kessel as a rental at some point, further reducing the amount of talent that is on one of the weakest rosters in the league.
One of the few exceptions in Arizona is Clayton Keller. The 23-year-old wing is signed through the 2027-28 season and is one of the core pieces that the Coyotes will likely build around. He might not be the organization's most highly regarded young player these days, but he's the one to keep an eye on whenever he's out on the ice.
Because you never know when Keller is going to spring free and do something like this.
Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy
We're open to hearing arguments for any member of the vaunted Perfection Line when it comes to the Boston Bruins. On any given night, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak can take over a hockey game, dominating through their chemistry and ability to hang on to the puck for entire shifts.
However, Charlie McAvoy just signed a contract that made him the most handsomely compensated player in Bruins history. This busted up the organization's internal hierarchy and made it clear that, sooner rather than later, this will be the defenseman's team.
Somehow selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2016 draft, McAvoy has evolved into a Norris Trophy-caliber blueliner. He finished fifth in voting for the award last year, and it's only a matter of time before the smooth-skating defender wins the hardware.
At just 23, McAvoy is just getting started and is the Bruins player to keep an eye on as the 2021-22 campaign unfolds.
Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin
This is a tricky one because, so far this season at least, the Buffalo Sabres have been a win-by-committee team. There's no Jack Eichel to key in on here, and they have one of the most unassuming top lines in the NHL in Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens and Vinnie Hinostroza.
For our money, however, Rasmus Dahlin is the one player on the Sabres you should watch closely when this team hits the ice. Their results have been surprising to this point, and one of the big reasons why has been solid defense.
Head coach Don Granato allows his blueliners to activate and get in on plays, encouraging what amounts to position-less hockey. This system could catapult Dahlin's star to the next level. He notched 107 points in his first 197 games played, so the skill is clearly there.
Now that he has a coach who will let him off the leash a bit more, we think Dahlin takes the next step and becomes one of the more acclaimed offensive-minded defenseman in the NHL.
Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau
The perception of Johnny Gaudreau is interesting, to say the least. The prevalent idea seems to be that the wing is no longer the scoring threat he once was and could be a trade chip if the Calgary Flames decide to shake up their core.
Despite that, only 15 players have posted more points than Gaudreau over the past three seasons. He's barely off of being a point-per-game player, sitting at 0.99, and is a threat to make something out of nothing every time he touches the puck.
Playoff hockey hasn't been as kind to the 5'9" forward, but during the regular season, he's about as electric as players come. Gaudreau is a slick passer, able to find seams where there don't appear to be any and can stick-handle in a phone booth.
His contract is up at the end of this season, and with the possibility of a big payday looming, Gaudreau is a threat to put up some big numbers in 2021-22.
Carolina Hurricanes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi
How could it be anyone besides the Carolina Hurricanes' $6,100,035 million man? Sure, Sebastian Aho has emerged as one of the NHL's most skilled and fun-to-watch forwards over the past five years and is on pace to score 55 goals.
But the story surrounding Kotkaniemi and how he landed with the Hurricanes is simply too entertaining to ignore. Carolina poached him from the Montreal Canadiens via offer sheet over the summer, and the organization continues to troll the Habs and their fans over this move, making it one of the greatest heel turns in NHL history. And at the center of it all is Kotkaniemi, who has already scored a goal against his former team in Montreal.
We don't often get stories like this in pro hockey. It would hardly be a blip on the radar in the NBA, but in the NHL, where drama is typically low, Kotkaniemi and the Canes are mercifully making things interesting.
Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones
All summer long, Chicago Blackhawks fans have had to hear about how big of a disaster the Seth Jones trade could turn out to be. As the team tried to gear up for one more Stanley Cup run with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews still on the roster, they traded a bundle of futures to the Columbus Blue Jackets for what they hoped would be their new No. 1 defenseman.
Early returns predictably haven't been great, as the Hawks are off to one of their worst starts in two decades and Jones has rightfully been criticized for his level of play.
Chicago has eight more years of this, and a handful of games aren't going to define Jones' time in the Windy City. But he's 27 and isn't going to get better as he gets older; where he's at now will likely be his pinnacle as a member of this team. That is what makes him the Blackhawks' most interesting and must-watch player for this season.
Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon
The 2021-22 season didn't get off to a great start for Nathan MacKinnon. He was forced to miss the Colorado Avalanche's first few games because he had tested positive for COVID-19, and it's unclear just how the virus will effect the forward long term.
That's part of what makes keeping an eye on MacKinnon this season necessary. We're going to hope for the best, though, and operate under the assumption that the 26-year-old will be able to bounce back quickly.
If he does, he could once again take a run at Connor McDavid's crown as the best player in the NHL. Colorado's first line is arguably tops in the league, and Cale Makar has emerged as an elite defenseman, so we would understand if you wanted to be stoked about those players instead.
MacKinnon is just a special kind of forward, however. When he gets his wheels going, there's nothing else quite like it in the league, which is why we're most excited about him as the season progresses.
Columbus Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins
Elvis Merzlikins has emerged as one of the best quotes in the NHL, speaking his heart and mind whenever he's asked questions. The netminder is determined to win the Vezina Trophy in honor of late teammate Matiss Kivlenieks, and we're totally here for it.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are rebuilding, having traded away a majority of their veteran leaders over the past 12 months. Boone Jenner is still on the roster and is team captain, but the Jackets are, by and large, being led by a new, younger group of players.
Cole Sillinger and Patrik Laine are intriguing options, but the 27-year-old netminder is the player to watch for the Blue Jackets.
Merzlikins will be the man between the pipes for the foreseeable future after Columbus inked him to a five-year contract extension this summer, and so far he's taken the opportunity and ran with it. He may still have to split some starts with Joonas Korpisalo, but Merzlikins could emerge as one of the most beloved players in the league as his quest for the Vezina Trophy unfolds this year.
Dallas Stars: Roope Hintz
Roope Hintz has been a bit of a revelation for the Dallas Stars since debuting as a rookie in 2018-19. The former 49th overall selection (2015) was solid as a freshman, but his game hit a whole new level last season.
He emerged as a strong two-way center, with the Stars typically controlling play and outscoring their opponents when Hintz was on the ice. That makes the fact that he scored at better than a point-per-game clip even more impressive.
There aren't a lot of young centers in the league who can play at that level in all three zones, giving the Stars enviable depth down the middle of the ice.
What's more, the soon-to-be 25-year-old did all of this while playing through an injury that likely limited him from a physical standpoint. So there's a lot to be excited about as Hintz gets rolling in the 2021-22 campaign.
He established himself as a gamer while playing through an injury; it stands to reason that a healthier version of Hintz could be able to take another step forward as the changing of the guard continues in Dallas.
Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond
Lucas Raymond is the kind of offensive talent the Detroit Red Wings have been missing in their rebuild. While they continue to pile up an impressive amount of highly regarded players, game-breakers always seemed to elude them come draft day.
Or at least that was the case until 2020, when general manager Steve Yzerman plucked Raymond out of Sweden with the fourth overall selection.
He wasn't expected to make Detroit's opening night roster but was too good during camp and the preseason to send home. And all he's done since the Red Wings chose to hang on to him is become the third player in franchise history to record four points in a game as a 19-year-old, per NHL Public Relations.
The other two players to do that? Some scrubs named Gordie Howe and Steve Yzerman.
Detroit has been one of the league's surprises so far this year, and Raymond has been a big reason why they have been able to outperform preseason expectations.
Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid
This is Connor McDavid's league. Everyone else is just playing in it.
Whenever he's on the ice, it's an edge-of-your-seat experience. More so than anyone on this list not named MacKinnon, McDavid is able to open up things with his speed, vision and creativity. Barring injury, he has another scoring title in his sights and already scored his 10th career hat trick.
He's only 24, and we're already running out of ways to say McDavid is good. This is a player who transcends description and anecdote, only making sense as an athlete when viewed playing the game of hockey. And it's a game that seems to have a special set of rules that only McDavid is aware of and playing by.
The Edmonton Oilers generally help home teams sell out their arenas, per ESPN; seeing McDavid in person is a huge reason why.
Florida Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau
This could be a special season for the Florida Panthers. They have pieced together a stellar roster, recently re-signed their captain to a monster eight-year extension and could emerge as the Sunshine State's team to beat in 2021-22.
Which is saying a lot since the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are still projected to be a strong hockey team.
While Aleksander Barkov is one of the most frustrating players to go up against in the NHL, Jonathan Huberdeau is simply too fun to watch to leave off of a list like this. The Panthers roster a lot of skilled, high-end players, but the 28-year-old is on another level.
Over the past three seasons, only six players have posted more points than Huberdeau, which means he's been capital-E Elite for Florida even when it didn't looked this stacked. This is arguably the most skilled roster the Panthers have ever iced, though, and we can see all of that extra talent pushing Huberdeau to even greater heights in 2021-22.
Los Angeles Kings: Quinton Byfield
We aren't exactly sure when Quinton Byfield will make his 2021-22 regular-season debut for the Los Angeles Kings. He fractured his ankle during a preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes and is out indefinitely, according to the team.
That's one reason why Byfield will be a player to watch this year. Will he be able to bounce back at 100 percent after his injury? We hope so. He's only 19 and has appeared in just six NHL games.
Once he does return, it will be intriguing to see how the Kings utilize him. He's a natural center, but Los Angeles rosters an apparently ageless Anze Kopitar and signed Phillip Danault to a six-year contract over the summer. That likely placed Byfield on the third line, where he could, in theory, settle in against bottom-six NHL forwards.
Byfield possesses all the tools you want in a center, and we're excited to see him bring that skill to the ice once his ankle heals.
Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov
If not for the Kotkaniemi offer sheet, the standoff between the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov would have been the NHL's juiciest, most intriguing situation. The Athletic writer Michael Russo's breakdown of what transpired toward the end of negotiations is a fascinating read, and there was a fear in Minnesota that last year's runaway Calder Trophy winner wouldn't start the season in the NHL.
The forward has changed the way the Wild play and view themselves as an organization. Gone are the days of Minnesota being good enough to make the playoffs but not good enough to do any damage once there. General manager Bill Guerin has made sure of that.
He knows that Stanley Cups are won with elite talent, and that's exactly what Kaprizov is. He seems to be feeling the pressure that comes along with a $9 million AAV contract, but the game-breaking winger will find his game in the coming weeks. That easily makes him the most exciting player on the Wild's roster.
Montreal Canadiens: Cole Caufield
Cole Caufield knows how to make an entrance. He announced himself as a future NHL star during the Montreal Canadiens' unexpected run to the Stanley Cup Final last year, scoring four goals and 12 points in 20 games.
That's behind him now, and the 82-game grind of the regular season is different from the postseason. That should be exciting for the Habs and their prized prospect. He's a gamer through and through and always finds a way to rise to the moment.
Even though Montreal made it to within three wins of a 25th Stanley Cup last season, the reality is that this is still a team that is building toward being a consistent contender. Caufield will be right in the thick of that construction, along with 22-year-old center Nick Suzuki.
Those two represent the future for the Canadiens, and if last year's postseason run were any indication, the future is bright. Like Zegras in Anaheim, Caufield was a trendy pick to win the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year. With his skill set, it's easy to see why.
Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg
The Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg are at a crossroads this season. The 27-year-old is in the last year of his contract, and could become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he chooses to. That makes him a player to watch for a few reasons.
For starters, Forsberg could increase his value pretty dramatically by performing well in 2021-22. He's been a consistent 20-goal scorer throughout his time in Nashville, but if he shows he has a bit more in the tank, general managers around the league will start to take notice.
And what do the Predators do if they fall out of the playoff race by January or February? Would general manager David Poile pull the trigger on a Forsberg trade if he hasn't agreed to an extension by then? Losing him for nothing would be a massive blow.
It's not hyperbolic to say that the team's foreseeable future hinges on how things shake out with Forsberg. It will be riveting to see how the Predators handle this situation as the season unfolds.
New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes
There was a lot of hope surrounding Jack Hughes heading into this season. The first overall pick from the 2019 draft appeared to find another gear toward the end of 2020-21, and the New Jersey Devils were hoping to see the forward elevate his game to a new level as they push toward contending for a playoff spot.
He dislocated his shoulder during a game against the Seattle Kraken earlier in October, however, and it's unclear just how long he will be on the injured reserve list. The good news is that the injury won't require surgery, but it still wasn't an ideal way for Hughes to start his coming-out party.
He did score two goals in New Jersey's season opener, though, showing that the offseason buzz wasn't misplaced. When Hughes returns, he will be trying to get back on track as a forward who can take over shifts with his skills.
Not all first overall picks can turn into McDavid or Sidney Crosby, but that doesn't mean Hughes can't establish himself as a consistent All-Star-caliber player for New Jersey.
New York Islanders: Ilya Sorokin
Ahead of the campaign, the New York Islanders' goalie situation was simple. It wasn't even a situation. It was going to be Semyon Varlamov's crease after he played well enough a year ago to finish fifth in Vezina Trophy voting.
Goalies who perform like that generally don't have to worry about playing time, but Ilya Sorokin has changed New York's goaltending dynamic with his early-season performances. He got shelled in his first few contests but followed up by posting back-to-back shutouts on October 23 and 24.
The former third-round draft pick was especially good against the Vegas Golden Knight in the latter, stopping 42 shots in a game that the Islanders probably should have lost. It's given head coach Barry Trotz a lot to think about as Varlamov returns from an early-season stint on the injured reserve list.
Odds are good that Sorokin won't be able to steal the starting goalie gig entirely, but it will be exciting for Islanders fans to watch him try. After all, stranger things have happened than a younger netminder supplanting an established starter.
New York Rangers: Adam Fox
It took virtually no time for Adam Fox to establish himself as one of the NHL's top offensive-minded defensemen. He posted 42 points in 70 games as a rookie, quickly becoming a key component on a New York Rangers team that is chock-full of young and skilled players.
He followed that up by scoring at a near point-per-game clip last season, winning the Norris Trophy as the league's top blueliner. That would be an impressive feat for anyone, but the fact that Fox is just entering his age-23 season is staggering.
This is the last season of Fox's entry-level deal, and after McAvoy got paid in Boston, some are wondering whether the Rangers could end up paying the defender north of $10 million a year. Dangle that kind of payday in front of anyone, and odds are good you are going to see them perform well.
Have we even seen Fox's best hockey? He could still be a year or two away from his prime, which is good news for the Rangers and bad news for anyone who plans on trying to make it out of the Eastern Conference.
Ottawa Senators: Tim Stutzle
Tim Stutzle hasn't gotten off to the hottest of starts, but the NHL season is long and even the best players in the world go through dry spells. Once he starts shooting the puck more, he will break out of his early-season slump and the Ottawa Senators will be all the better for it.
The third overall pick from the 2020 draft, Stutzle has plenty of speed to burn and, like a lot of other players on this list, that's what makes him so special. He's part of a young core that also features probable future All-Stars like Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto, and the Senators can see the light at the end of the tunnel of this lengthy rebuild.
Stutzle had a solid rookie season, potting 12 goals in 53 games, and an increase in ice time this year should give him an opportunity to build on that in 2021-22.
Philadelphia Flyers: Carter Hart
The Philadelphia Flyers were one of the busiest teams of the offseason, reshaping their defense and trading for wing Cam Atkinson after a disastrous 2020-21 campaign. None of those moves will amount to much if Carter Hart can't become the goalie he's been projected to be since he was drafted in 2016, however.
That's what makes him the player to be excited about for the Flyers. He's been touted as the organization's goalie of the future for half a decade, and it's time for the netminder to turn some of that potential into on-ice results.
Last season was one to forget. Hart posted a -22.6 GSAA in just 27 games played, meaning that the Flyers were essentially beginning every contest down a goal. That's likely rock bottom for the netminder, and he's showing signs that he could be the goalie the Flyers need him to be.
Hart is running out of runway to do that, though, and this will likely be the last season Philadelphia will be willing to hitch to the fortunes of the 23-year-old.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby
It's going to be the Sidney Crosby show in Pittsburgh until he decides to hang up his skates. While he lost his honorary title of Best Player on Planet Earth to McDavid a few years back, No. 87 is still one of the league's most creative and proficient forwards.
He was fourth in Hart Trophy voting last season, proving he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Crosby has never failed to score at a point-per-game clip, and once he returns to action following wrist surgery, he will retake his spot on the top line alongside Jake Guentzel.
This is his age-34 season, and one has to assume that Crosby will slow down eventually. He was so far above the majority of his peers in the first place, though, that even as he begins to feel the effects of age, he will still be one of the league's best players.
Pittsburgh is in an odd spot as an organization. It's not the dynasty threat that it once was but isn't an also-ran, either. Crosby's worth ethic won't allow the Penguins to slide too far down the standings, and he will be one to watch once he's back on the ice.
San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl
The San Jose Sharks are staring down a long, brutal rebuild. Their cap situation is the worst in the NHL—they have four players aged 31 or older accounting for 42.3 percent of their cap space—and their roster is riddled with aging and overpaid players. That makes the Tomas Hertl situation even more impactful than it might be otherwise.
His contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and he doesn't seem overly concerned about signing an extension. Pierre LeBrun speculated recently that Hertl could be one of the better players available at the trade deadline in March, writing the following for The Athletic: "But at this juncture, I get the sense Hertl isn't likely to sign. These things can change, but if they don't, we're looking at a pretty big name potentially available come the trade deadline."
The Sharks have started off the season well enough, and anything can happen in the wide-open Pacific Division. Things could get interesting if San Jose hangs around the playoff picture as March approaches, though. Would they move Hertl anyway, recouping all the futures possible? Or would they hang on to him and risk losing him for no return in the summer.
He also has an opportunity to play his way into a pretty hefty raise, so he's in for a pretty big season in San Jose.
Seattle Kraken: Chris Driedger
How can you not pull for Chris Driedger, at least a little bit? His journey to the NHL was winding, to say the least, and the Seattle Kraken actively sought out his services when it became clear that there wouldn't be room for him in Florida.
He was a revelation with the Panthers a year ago, taking over the crease when Sergei Bobrovsky lost his way. Driedger went from a netminder on few people's radars to a sought-after commodity seemingly overnight, posting a 14-6-3 record to go along with a solid 12 GSAA and three shutouts.
The 27-year-old is now armed with a three-year deal and figures to create a solid tandem with free-agent signee Philipp Grubauer in Seattle. The Athletic's Dom Luszczyszyn projected them to be one of the strongest duos in the NHL, actually—and a big reason why is Driedger's 2020-21 campaign.
It might be odd for a backup goalie to be the most exciting player on a team (especially an expansion franchise) but that's the case with the Kraken and Driedger.
St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko
The St. Louis Blues are off to the best start in franchise history, due in large part to Vladimir Tarasenko's play. After appearing in just 34 games over the past two seasons, the 29-year-old wing is back to his defense-shredding ways.
Just check out the goal he scored against the Los Angeles Kings recently to see how on one Tank has been. All this, of course, comes after an offseason when we thought we would see the Blues trade Tarasenko. St. Louis chose to expose him during Seattle's expansion draft, and in July, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford broke the news that the forward wanted out of Missouri.
It's unclear whether Tarasenko still wants out. Regardless, if he continues to play this way, general manager Doug Armstrong will have a much easier time making that happen than he would have had in the summer.
This is a player who's always had a tremendous goal-scoring ability, and it's good to see him making spectacular plays again.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Brayden Point
Steven Stamkos is playing like he's in his mid-20s again, and as one of the quickest players in the NHL, he's certainly a blast to watch. We've got to give the edge in excitement to Brayden Point, however. He's the kind of center who makes everyone around him better.
The 5'10" forward does so by opening up space with his speed; once he gets rolling, Point is one of the toughest players ion the league to slow down. He is also an excellent stick-handler and creates scoring opportunities seemingly out of nowhere.
With Nikita Kucherov sidelined for the next two-plus months, the Lightning are going to need all the offense they can from their healthy forwards. Point has never gotten a lot of love in terms of trophies and All-Star team nods. The 25-year-old starts to change that this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews
Neither Toronto nor Auston Matthews is off to a good start. This was supposed to be a team on a warpath, angry about an embarrassing postseason exit at the hands of a team they were heavily favored to beat.
That isn't the way things have unfolded for the Maple Leafs. Pretty much the exact opposite has happened.
Matthews hasn't suddenly forgotten how to score goals, though. He's hockey's best pure goal scorer this side of Alex Ovechkin and recently notched the 200th of his career. It's speculation on our part, but maybe Matthews was gripping his stick a bit tighter than usual, waiting to break that milestone.
Now that it's out of the way, expect Matthews to bust out of his slump. And it's only a matter of time before the Maple Leafs start clicking as a team. They have looked a step behind in the early going of this season, but there's too much talent on the roster for them to continue to lose in the manner they have been.
They will get it going sooner rather than later, and when they do, Matthews will be in the thick of things.
Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson
When the Vancouver Canucks selected Elias Pettersson with the fifth overall pick back in 2017, it caught a lot of people off guard. There were higher-rated players still available and a handful of other centers they could have selected.
He's heading into his fourth season with the organization, though, and it's long been clear that the Canucks made the right choice in drafting the Swede. Fans adore him, he's a great quote and he's on the brink of superstardom.
Like a handful of other players we've discussed, Pettersson is off to a bit of a rocky start. Again, the NHL season is a long one. It's a marathon, not a sprint. This is a player who is simply too talented to remain cold for too long.
Pettersson is only 22, and the Canucks are still putting the pieces in place to contend. It will all be constructed around their center, though, and Vancouver will go as far as he can take them.
Vegas Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo
The Vegas Golden Knights have aggressively sought out as much skill as possible since entering the league in 2017. They have made slick trades and added talent via free agency to fill out their roster. Arguably the biggest acquisition in the organization's short history is Alex Pietrangelo (at least until a Jack Eichel trade materializes, but we digress).
The defenseman missed 12 games because of an upper-body injury last season, and the COVID-19 pandemic meant he never got the chance to properly settle in with Vegas. The team's systems were new to him, and he was forced to learn them on the fly because of the lack of a normal training camp.
He's a year into his time with the Golden Knights now, however. Pietrangelo has started off the campaign cold, but blueliners of his caliber generally don't remain silent for long. When he's on his game, he's a force of nature and can make things happen in all three zones.
Look for him to heat up in November as he finds his groove.
Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer in the history of the NHL. Period. No questions asked. If he had skated in the 1980s, when Wayne Gretzky did, the adjusted goals metric suggests he would be be chasing the 1,000-goal mark.
Let that sink in for a minute.
That isn't the era that the Great 8 is playing in, however, so instead of trying to hit the millennium mark, he's chasing down Gretzky's all-time goal record of 895. That is an astounding number—and it appeared unattainable as recently as five or six years ago.
Age hasn't slowed down Ovechkin much, though, and unlike a lot of the other stars on this list, he didn't start 2021-22 off slow or injured. He's been on an absolute tear, apparently aware of the fact that he's in a race against Father Time to catch The Great One.
It's not a stretch to say that this is the most important record chase going on in North American sports, and we're here to witness every fantastic moment of it.
Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor
Over the past half-decade, Kyle Connor has established himself as one of the most consistent scorers in the NHL. He's a shade under the point-per-game mark over the past three seasons, but only five players have scored more goals than the 2015 17th overall pick over that time span.
He doesn't get a lot of media attention because he plays for the Winnipeg Jets, who aren't typically featured on television in the United States. Make no mistake, though. Connor is an elite finisher.
The forward probably wont ever be in Selke Trophy conversations, but not everyone has to be a Patrice Bergeron or Mark Stone to be considered effective. Scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in hockey; when you're as good at it as Connor is, you get a long leash.
He's the most exciting player to watch in Winnipeg as they try to work their way up the standings supported by an improved blue line.
Cap information according to CapFriendly. Advanced statistics according to Hockey Reference.