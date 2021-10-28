NHL Power Rankings: Florida Panthers Retain No. 1 Spot

0 of 6

This just in: The NHL's best team is based in Florida.

OK, that's not breaking news given that the Tampa Bay Lightning have hung two straight banners.

But here's the thing. The preeminent team is not based in Tampa.

Instead, it's the comparative upstart Florida Panthers, who've made one Stanley Cup Final since arriving to the league in 1993 and haven't won a playoff series since that prolonged playoff run in 1996.

These days, though, the times are changing in metropolitan Miami.

The Panthers were a league-best 7-0 after Wednesday night's games and sported a league-best plus-18 goal differential, having netted 31 goals while allowing only 13.

The early-season uptick has suitably impressed a voting panel of B/R's hockey types, who provided Florida a unanimous nod for the No. 1 spot in the third installment of the weekly NHL power rankings.

It's the second straight top spot for the Panthers, who started the year at No. 6 but have vaulted ahead of a streaking top-five group that also includes the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals and sported a combined 25-0-2 record heading into Wednesday's games.

Click through to see how the remaining spots were filled, and feel free to drop a note or two in the comments section to let our puck heads know where they got it right, and perhaps otherwise.