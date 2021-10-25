2021 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions Before World Series

1 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

ESPN's Buster Olney reported on Wednesday that "after a year of limiting their spending, the expectation is that the Yankees will land a shortstop, and that will likely be either Seager or Correa—perhaps with the intention of eventually shifting that player to another spot."

He also revealed six evaluators believe Seager to be the better shortstop but acknowledged there is a sentiment within the Yankees organization that the Los Angeles Dodger would need to change positions.

The Yankees have Anthony Volpe, the team's top prospect, ready to make the jumps to the bigs "sometime in the next two seasons," seemingly necessitating a switch of positions regardless of whether the team signs Seager or Correa.

Correa is starring in the postseason, where he has the opportunity to win his second World Series ring. He is responsible for 9 runs, 11 hits and a home run, with a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .395.

The Yankees are undoubtedly taking note of his performance this offseason and weighing it versus those of both Seager and Volpe as they seek to upgrade. Time will tell where the Bronx Bombers decide to use the money it saved up by restricting its spending in this past offseason.

If the Astros win their second World Series since 2017, it would be difficult for the team to justify letting one of its cornerstones leave in free agency. Houston would have to shell out considerable money to retain Correa, but there is little denying he has earned it during his time in Space City.

With that said, when the Yankees are in the mix, and if they want a player badly enough, they have no problem throwing seemingly endless amounts of money at them. With the desire for a shortstop and Correa being the most dynamic available player at that position, he will have the team's attention.

Prediction: New York signs Correa.