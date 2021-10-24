Analyzing Every NHL Team's Worst Contract

0 of 32

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

When casually taking a stroll down CapFriendly, an NHL analyst's version of taking a random walk down Wall Street, it's generally pretty easy to pick out each team's worst contract. Typically, that deal will belong to an aging member of the organization's core who once stood as a pillar of its success.

Some contracts age more gracefully than others, of course. How often do we see these human beings compared to wine?

Consider the Chicago Blackhawks' deals for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. On July 9, 2014, when these matching megadeals worth $84 million over eight years were announced, it seemed like both forwards were on similar trajectories.

Kane and Toews were key pieces for a Blackhawks team that spent a solid decade flirting with becoming a dynasty. One could argue that Chicago actually was one, and we wouldn't quibble.

As important as both forwards have been in the Windy City, their contracts haven't quite aged the same.

Toews is only three seasons removed from scoring 81 points in 82 games, but after sitting out the entirety of 2020-21 because of "chronic immune response syndrome," it's fair to wonder what the 33-year-old has left in the tank. His health is obviously the primary concern here, but out on the ice, Toews might not be able to live up to his $10.5 million cap hit over the next two seasons.

Meanwhile, Kane has been a point-per-game player over the past three seasons, finishing 2020-21 tied for fifth in scoring. Kane turns 33 in November, illustrating just how differently two identical contracts can play out over time.

All of this is to say that NHL teams and players don't agree to contract terms in a vacuum. There are multiple angles to consider, especially when we have hindsight at our disposal.