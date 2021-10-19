World Series 2021 Predictions: Full Schedule and Picks for Fall Classic

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Three of the last four World Series champions are still alive in the 2021 MLB postseason.

The Boston Red Sox, who won it all in 2018, hold a 2-1 ALCS lead over 2017 winner Houston, while the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers face a 2-0 NLCS deficit to Atlanta.

Atlanta has by far the longest title drought of the four LCS participants. The franchise last won the Fall Classic in 1995 behind Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Chipper Jones.

Atlanta appears to be in a good position to win the NLCS, but it has yet to face two of the Dodgers' three best starting pitchers.

While the NLCS could still be up for grabs, it looks like the ALCS is on track to end sooner rather than later thanks to Boston's offensive explosion in Games 2 and 3.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 26 (Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 27 (Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 29 (Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 30 (Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 31 (Fox)

Game 6: Tuesday, November 2 (Fox)

Game 7: Wednesday, November 3 (Fox)

Predictions

Boston vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Boston's 2-1 lead over Houston seems insurmountable with the way the Red Sox swung the bat in the last two games.

The Red Sox mashed a pair of grand slams in the first two innings of Game 2 and then did the same thing early on in Game 3.

Boston scored 17 of its 21 runs in Games 2 and 3 in the first three innings. If it keeps scoring early, Boston will wear down an already thin Houston pitching staff that does not have Lance McCullers Jr. available because of injury.

The Red Sox have the hottest lineup left in the postseason. They do not have to put up 12 runs every night, but if they score six or seven in the next two games, they could wrap up the series at home.

If Boston continues to win, it should root for Atlanta to win. In that case, the Red Sox would earn home-field advantage from their better regular-season record. Boston has not lost at Fenway Park in the postseason.

But a battle of East division teams may not be in the cards if the Dodgers replicate what they did against Atlanta last year.

The Dodgers rebounded from a two-game deficit to win in seven games. They turned the series around with a 15-run output in Game 3.

Los Angeles likely will not reach double figures against Charlie Morton on Tuesday, but it could still shift the balance of the series behind Walker Buehler.

A year ago, the Dodgers benefited from a five-inning, one-run outing from Julio Urias to break open the series. Buehler is capable of a similar performance on Tuesday.

If Buehler outduels Morton, the Dodgers can throw Urias, Scherzer and Buehler again in Game 7 to pick up three more wins.

Even if Los Angeles goes down 3-1 or 3-0, it may not be as concerned as other teams because it rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win the NLCS last season. Those games were played at a neutral site, but the Dodgers could still use that as a rallying cry, or a confidence booster, if they face that situation again.

Atlanta has plenty of talent in its lineup to finish off the Dodgers, but it is hard to make a convincing argument in its favor if Freddie Freeman continues to go hitless and Los Angeles' top players make their mark on the series in Game 3 and beyond.

If Atlanta takes Game 3 from Buehler, then it should win one of the next four games to advance, but there is also a chance history begins to repeat itself with Buehler playing the Urias role in Game 3.

If that happens, the Dodgers could get on a roll and end up in their fourth World Series in the last five years.