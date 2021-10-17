Ranking the 8 Best Defensive Forwards in the NHL Today

0 of 8

Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

Since 1978, the NHL has annually awarded the Frank J. Selke Trophy "to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game." A number of great players, including Bob Gainey, Sergei Fedorov and Pavel Datsyuk, have won this award multiple times.

Several of today's best defensive forwards have also been honored with the Selke, with the most recent being Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov. Others include Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Vegas Golden Knights winger Mark Stone.

The top defensive forwards in today's NHL tend to be excellent two-way players, capable of shutting down their opponent's best scorers while also generating offense. They log big minutes at even strength and on the penalty kill, especially late in a game when their team is trying to protect a lead.

Here's our ranking of the eight best defensive forwards in the NHL. Selke nominations, time on ice per game, shot-attempt percentage and takeaways were among the items factored into this ranking. You can express your view on this topic in the comments section below.