ALCS Bracket 2021: Schedule Info, Odds Guide and Series Predictions

The Houston Astros struck first in the ALCS on Friday night through a strong bullpen and timely hitting.

Houston used home runs from Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa to surge back into the lead in the final four innings. The Astros bullpen allowed a single earned run after Framber Valdez was chased in the third inning.

Game 1 provided us with a look into how the Astros could defeat the Boston Red Sox in a short span. Boston needs better pitching to keep it in the series.

The Red Sox will throw their best starter in Game 2, as Nathan Eovaldi opposes Luis Garcia. The Red Sox shifted the momentum in their ALDS series against Tampa Bay on the road in Game 2. They have a window to take Game 2 in Houston, but that starts with better pitching.

ALCS Schedule (Houston leads 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, October 16 (4:20 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 3: Monday, October 18 (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 4: Tuesday, October 19 (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 5: Wednesday, October 20 (5:08 p.m. ET, FS1)*

Game 6: Friday, October 22 (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)*

Game 7: Saturday, October 23 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)*

*--if necessary

Odds Guide

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game 2: Houston (-125; bet $125 to win $100); Boston (+105; bet $100 to win $105); Over/Under: 8.5

Series Price: Houston (-270); Boston (+220)

Series Prediction

Houston in 6

Houston created an edge in the pitching matchup on Friday, but that was not established until the middle innings.

The Astros called on Yimi Garcia and Cristian Javier to stabilize things after Valdez conceded three earned runs on six hits over 2.2 innings. Valdez also walked three batters.

The seven Houston relievers used in Game 1 combined to allow one run off four hits in 6.1 innings of work. Ryan Pressly allowed the lone bullpen run on an Enrique Hernandez home run in the ninth inning.

If Houston's bullpen throws at that high of a level all series long, the Astros starters will only have to go four or five innings.

That would take the pressure off Game 2 starter Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy, Zack Greinke and Jake Odorizzi. Greinke and Odorizzi could be tabbed for long relief roles, but one of them will probably have to start Game 4 to keep Valdez on full rest.

Javier is the other starting option, but that could be taken away fast if he continues to bridge the gap between the starters and the one-inning relievers.

Boston had three consecutive relief pitchers concede an earned run in Game 1 in relief of Chris Sale, who gave up one earned run off five hits in 2.2 innings.

The Red Sox need their starters to be better than Houston's unit so that their bullpen deficiencies are not exploited by the Astros power hitters.

Boston had a 4.62 staff ERA in the ALDS. The Red Sox conceded seven home runs and 31 hits against their AL East rival. The Rays scored at least four runs in each of the four games.

If Houston scores at the same clip, Boston could be in trouble since the Astros bullpen has not shown many flaws in the postseason.

Eovaldi could be the stabilizing force the Red Sox pitching staff needs. The right-handed hurler struck out eight batters over five innings in his lone ALDS start.

Even if Eovaldi shuts down the Astros, the Red Sox may not be in the driver's seat at Fenway Park. Eduardo Rodriguez had mixed results in the ALDS, and they need one of Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck and Martin Perez to step up in Game 4. Houck gave up the game-tying home run to Altuve in Game 1.

Boston does not have an overwhelming advantage in any category. Houston's bats can be as powerful, or even better, in any game, as they proved on Friday.

The Red Sox will win a few games, but it will take something special from their bullpen to match what the Astros can do over a best-of-seven series.

