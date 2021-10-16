NFL Free Agents Who Can Bail Out Teams That Can't Strike a Deadline Trade

0 of 7

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline is approaching. While the league doesn't always see a ton of activity at the deadline, the potential for blockbuster deals exists. The Carolina Panthers have dealt for cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Stephon Gilmore this year. In 2019, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Williams, Emmanuel Sanders and Mohamed Sanu moved in-season.

Unfortunately, not every NFL buyer has the assets needed to work a trade. Some franchises are light on draft capital, while others are in a financial bind.

According to Spotrac, 16 teams have less than $5 million in cap space.

While franchises can usually find creative solutions when it comes time to make a trade, the free-agent market should be the first choice for some. Quality players are available, and many of them warrant a test drive before trades become the only solution.

We'll examine the best free agents—based on factors like past performance and upside—and how they mesh with some of the latest trade buzz.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.