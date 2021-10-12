NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and More

1 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Evgeni Malkin has been one of the Penguins' leaders throughout his 15-year NHL career, all of which has been spent in Pittsburgh. However, he is still recovering from knee surgery and won't be on the ice when the team opens the season, his last of an eight-year, $76 million contract that he signed in 2013.

Set to potentially hit free agency next summer, Malkin and the Penguins haven't had "any real extension talks," according to a recent report by The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, who added those discussions may not happen until later in the season. But when they occur, it could lead to the 35-year-old center staying in Pittsburgh.

"Of course the Penguins want Malkin back, but I can’t imagine on a long-term deal that they would regret," LeBrun wrote. "It has to make sense for them as they soon enter a transition phase for the organization."

Malkin has won three Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, been named an All-Star three times and won the Hart Trophy in the 2011-12 season. He's still a solid player when healthy, but he was limited to 33 games in 2020-21, when he had eight goals and 20 assists for a career-low 28 points.