Best Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Impact 2021 Season

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Cam Newton is the best quarterback on the market right now.

After being released by the Patriots right before the campaign kicked off, the 10-year veteran is still without a home for 2021. That could change in the coming weeks as teams become more desperate for a proven signal-caller.

Newton reportedly struggled to grasp New England's offensive system, but the 32-year-old could still thrive in the right situation.

The 2015 league MVP is only three years removed from a respectable season with the Panthers. In 2018, Newton completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He also added 488 yards and four scores on the ground.

While Newton dealt with injuries in 2019 and wasn't a fit schematically during his lone campaign with the Pats, he could provide value to a club willing to tailor the playbook to his strengths.

One place Newton could wind up is Pittsburgh. The Steelers have limped to a 1-3 start with Ben Roethlisberger under center. Big Ben has only completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions while taking an unsightly 10 sacks. Getting the mobile Newton under center would help reduce those hits and open up the downfield offense a bit more.

ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum believes Pittsburgh needs to give Newton a shot, while former wideout Keyshawn Johnson thinks the Steelers should have already signed him.

The Texans also may want to consider inking Newton. The team hasn't won a game since losing starter Tyrod Taylor and is slumping with rookie Davis Mills under center. Washington is short a quarterback with Alex Smith on IR and could bolster the QB room by signing Newton.

With more quarterbacks likely to land on IR this year, it would be a shock if Newton doesn't get an offer floated his way before the season is over.

Potential Landing Spots: Steelers, Texans, Washington