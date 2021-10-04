Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

1 of 2

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennesse Titans (Proj: 18 pts) Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (Proj: 17.5 pts) Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (Proj: 17 pts) Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (Proj: 17 pts) Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers (Proj: 16.5 pts) Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (Proj: 15.5 pts) Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Proj: 15 pts) Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (Proj: 15 pts) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (Proj: 14.5 pts) Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (Proj: 14.5 pts) Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (Proj: 14 pts) Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants (Proj: 14 pts) Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (Proj: 13.5 pts) Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (Proj: 13 pts) D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions (Proj: 13 pts) D'Andre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals (Proj: 12 pts) Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team (Proj: 12 pts) Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts (Proj: 11 pts) Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons (Proj: 10.5 pts) Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (Proj: 10.5 pts) Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders (Proj: 10 pts) Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (Proj: 10 pts) Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team (Proj: 10 pts) CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys (Proj: 10 pts) Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams (Proj: 10 pts)

The King Feasts in Jacksonville

Derrick Henry is a must-start against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game this season, 4.9 yards per carry and surrendered four touchdowns on the ground. Henry is tied for the league-lead in rushing, has three touchdowns of his own and has broken a 60-yarder already this season.

The Jaguars have given up two 20-plus-yard runs this season so the potential for Henry to pick up large chunks of yardage at a time will certainly be there. Add the potential usage out of the backfield as a pass-catcher while Julio Jones and AJ Brown deal with injury and you have too much potential for a monster day from King Henry not for him to sit atop this week's flex rankings.

Is Saqon Back?

The New York Giants' success has been tied to running back Saquon Barkley from the moment he was drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. A dynamic back who can barrel through defenders and catch the ball out of the backfield, he has shown flashes of excellence but injuries have slowed his progression.

After a frustrating start to the season for fantasy managers, Barkley finally paid off their patience Sunday with a breakout 29.6 performance against the New Orleans Saints, thanks to 52 yards rushing, 74 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

His resurgence has been long-awaited considering how early he was taken in most drafts. The team's dedication to reintroducing him to the gameplan slowly following a knee injury that sidelined him a season ago may have been the right call, but his offensive explosion Sunday is what fantasy managers have been expecting.

Is the dynamic RB back for good? It feels a bit too early to say. Desperation within the organization not to fall to 0-4 likely had something to do with leaning so heavily on Barkley and if the team wants to win, it may do a hell of a lot more leaning in the coming weeks.

The injury concern is always there but it is for most players. Expect the Giants to look at the results from Sunday, find new ways to get him the ball and those fantasy players with him on their rosters to benefit exponentially.