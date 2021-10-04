Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and ProjectionsOctober 4, 2021
There are a few certainties in life: death, taxes and flex players fueling fantasy wins.
Week five features favorable match-ups for the most prominent of those players, such as Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook and Aaron Jones.
All four running backs figure to feast, acquiring yardage for their own resumes and fantasy points for their managers. Wide receivers such as Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, DeAndre Hopkins and Devante Adams should all enjoy similar days.
Who ranks where, though, and which players might you consider picking up off the waiver wire to net you those few crucial points that may determine victory?
Flex Rankings
- Derrick Henry, RB, Tennesse Titans (Proj: 18 pts)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (Proj: 17.5 pts)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (Proj: 17 pts)
- Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (Proj: 17 pts)
- Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers (Proj: 16.5 pts)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (Proj: 15.5 pts)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Proj: 15 pts)
- Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (Proj: 15 pts)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (Proj: 14.5 pts)
- Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (Proj: 14.5 pts)
- Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (Proj: 14 pts)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants (Proj: 14 pts)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (Proj: 13.5 pts)
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (Proj: 13 pts)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions (Proj: 13 pts)
- D'Andre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals (Proj: 12 pts)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team (Proj: 12 pts)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts (Proj: 11 pts)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons (Proj: 10.5 pts)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (Proj: 10.5 pts)
- Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders (Proj: 10 pts)
- Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (Proj: 10 pts)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team (Proj: 10 pts)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys (Proj: 10 pts)
- Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams (Proj: 10 pts)
The King Feasts in Jacksonville
Derrick Henry is a must-start against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game this season, 4.9 yards per carry and surrendered four touchdowns on the ground. Henry is tied for the league-lead in rushing, has three touchdowns of his own and has broken a 60-yarder already this season.
The Jaguars have given up two 20-plus-yard runs this season so the potential for Henry to pick up large chunks of yardage at a time will certainly be there. Add the potential usage out of the backfield as a pass-catcher while Julio Jones and AJ Brown deal with injury and you have too much potential for a monster day from King Henry not for him to sit atop this week's flex rankings.
Is Saqon Back?
The New York Giants' success has been tied to running back Saquon Barkley from the moment he was drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. A dynamic back who can barrel through defenders and catch the ball out of the backfield, he has shown flashes of excellence but injuries have slowed his progression.
After a frustrating start to the season for fantasy managers, Barkley finally paid off their patience Sunday with a breakout 29.6 performance against the New Orleans Saints, thanks to 52 yards rushing, 74 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
His resurgence has been long-awaited considering how early he was taken in most drafts. The team's dedication to reintroducing him to the gameplan slowly following a knee injury that sidelined him a season ago may have been the right call, but his offensive explosion Sunday is what fantasy managers have been expecting.
Is the dynamic RB back for good? It feels a bit too early to say. Desperation within the organization not to fall to 0-4 likely had something to do with leaning so heavily on Barkley and if the team wants to win, it may do a hell of a lot more leaning in the coming weeks.
The injury concern is always there but it is for most players. Expect the Giants to look at the results from Sunday, find new ways to get him the ball and those fantasy players with him on their rosters to benefit exponentially.
Waiver Wire Targets
Damien Williams, RB, Chicago Bears
The Bears avoided potential catastrophe in regards to running back David Montgomery.
The team's best offensive weapon was taken off the field with an apparent leg injury, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported it is believed to be a hyperextension, with no major injury. Still, with no real indication that Montgomery will be available to the team next week, it might be worth taking a look at the waiver wire for some bench depth.
Look no further than Super Bowl LIV hero Damien Williams, who came on in relief of Montgomery in Sunday's win over Detroit and had eight rushes for 55 yards and a score.
A veteran player who knows when to turn it on in big games, Williams should be a worthwhile pick-up while uncertainty reigns supreme with Montgomery. Even if he is able to suit-up for next week's game, the likelihood is that it will be a shared backfield, with Williams still enjoying an increased workload.
He might not be a flashy, 25-point scorer for your team, but he adds depth and can find those sneaky points that may end up winning you your week.
He's only currently rostered in 7-percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, meaning you should not have any trouble adding him to your roster at this point in the week.
Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions
Week four may have been the flattest we have seen the Detroit Lions yet this season, but there's no denying the young team has seen contributions from unexpected sources. Quintez Cephus is one of them.
A big, fast, crafty wide receiver, he has quickly developed into one of quarterback Jared Goff's favorite targets. He provides a big target for Goff in the red zone when opposing defenses have tight end TJ Hockenson smothered.
Will he crack your top two wideouts? No, but he's a great third option, particularly in week five. The opposition? A Minnesota Vikings defense that opposing receivers are lighting up. If the Lions routinely have to play catch-up, as has been the case all season thus far, Goff will be out there slinging the ball. Cephus is a safety net and your team will benefit if he's on it.
He is rostered in just 16-percent of Yahoo leagues.