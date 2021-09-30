Bleacher Report's Expert Week 4 NFL Picks

16 of 16

DraftKings Line: Los Angeles -3.5

We went pretty much the entire article without having to deal with a hook. That is until running into the Los Angeles Chargers laying 3.5 points at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Sure enough, we also ran into our second split of the week.

Gagnon on the Raiders: "This pains me because I think the Chargers are a much better team than Las Vegas and I don't trust the Raiders yet. Still, the Raiders played the Bolts tough last year and both teams have improved. That hook is too daunting in a game that is likely to be decided by a field goal one way or another."

Kenyon on the Chargers: "There's some letdown game potential with this one with the Chargers coming off an important win at Kansas City. But I'm still not a believer in the Raiders as an elite AFC team despite their 3-0 record and Derek Carr playing the best football of his career. The Chargers were my pick to win the AFC and they've done nothing to suggest they can't reach that peak this year. Justin Herbert keeps it rolling by covering 3.5 at home."

To be safe, consider buying back half a point if you're riding with the home fave. It's been tough sledding for those guys this season.

Predictions

Davenport: Las Vegas

Gagnon: Las Vegas

Kenyon: Los Angeles

O'Donnell: Los Angeles

Rogers: Los Angeles

Sobleski: Las Vegas



Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Raiders 24

