MLB Free Agents: Latest on Noah Syndergaard, Freddie Freeman and Adam Wainwright

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman might be focusing on beating up on the Philadelphia Phillies, winning an NL East pennant and advancing to MLB's postseason, but potential free agency looms overhead like a swelling black cloud.

"I am an Atlanta Brave," he told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He also reiterated that he doesn't want to leave the team. This, despite the potential to be one of the highest-paid free agents on the market were he to explore other options.

I’ve been in this organization for 15 years, nearly half of my life, and it means everything to me. I am an Atlanta Brave. I love his organization. I don’t know anything else."

Teammate and veteran reliever Luke Jackson denounced the idea of Freeman wearing another team's uni. "I know he’s a free agent, but none of us can see Freddie ever wearing another uniform. I just can’t. He is the Braves. We don’t go anywhere without him," he told Nightengale. "This is his team. We’ve got a lot of good players here, but everything revolves around him. You never want to let him down."

Even if Freeman were to hit the open market, it does not necessarily guarantee his departure, especially as he makes his passion for Atlanta and the Braves organization apparent. If anything, negotiating with other teams puts him in a place of power with his current one.

It also puts the Braves in the position of being the villain; the organization that could have easily maneuvered other salaries around to make space for its most beloved player. If Freeman does not return to the Braves, it will not be out of a lack of desire to finish his career where he had devoted it to that point.

Instead, it will be on Atlanta's front office for not making it work.

Whether the NLCS runners up are willing to put in the work, and tie significant time and money to the 32 year-old player, has been and remains the question.