6 NHL Stars with One Last Chance to Win the Cup This Season

0 of 6

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Winning the Stanley Cup is the dream of every NHL player. The opportunity to win hockey's greatest prize and have your name and those of your teammates etched into the trophy is the game's highest professional achievement.

Many of today's top stars have enjoyed that honor. Some, such as the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, are multiple Cup champions.

Others, however, are still striving to win their first Stanley Cup. Some, such as Florida Panthers center Joe Thornton, are running out of time as their careers wind down.

Here's a look at six aging NHL stars facing what could be their last season to win the Stanley Cup in order of career games played. Our focus is on those with 1,000 or more career NHL games who are also in the final year of their current contracts. Feel free to express your views in the comments section below.