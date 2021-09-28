The Most Important Question Every MLB Team Must Answer This Offseason

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles: Will Adley Rutschman be on the Opening Day roster?

The Orioles are still a year or two away from making a splash in free agency while they continue to wait on the young talent to develop. Catcher Adley Rutschman headlines the farm system, and after hitting .286/.399/.513 with 25 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI in 118 games between Double-A and Triple-A, he's on the doorstep. If the new CBA disincentivizes service time manipulation, the O's will have a big decision to make with him in the spring.

Boston Red Sox: Who joins Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi in the 2022 rotation?

A healthy Chris Sale and 2021 All-Star Nathan Eovaldi are locks to be part of Boston's rotation next year, but the other three spots will be up for grabs. Nick Pivetta is controllable through 2024, and he's joined by Tanner Houck, Connor Seabold and Kutter Crawford as in-house options who have seen MLB action this year. Will they try to land a frontline arm or target lower-tier guys as they did with Martin Perez and Garrett Richards?

New York Yankees: Who plays shortstop in 2022?

Gleyber Torres shifted back to second base earlier this month after another season of brutal defensive metrics (-11 DRS) at shortstop, seemingly pulling the plug on his time at the position. While third baseman Gio Urshela has stepped in as a short-term replacement, expect the Yankees to be major players in this offseason's deep shortstop market.

Tampa Bay Rays: Who will anchor the starting rotation?

With Charlie Morton and Blake Snell now playing elsewhere and Tyler Glasnow recovering from Tommy John surgery, Ryan Yarbrough is the only pitcher on the Tampa Bay staff who has thrown more than 120.1 innings. The Rays have a knack for squeezing the most out of their relief corps, but look for them to make a durable veteran starter priority No. 1 this winter. Zack Greinke would be an interesting fit on a short-term deal if the price is right.

Toronto Blue Jays: Marcus Semien or Robbie Ray?



After the 2019 season, the Washington Nationals had a tough decision to make on Anthony Rendon vs. Stephen Strasburg when both players reached free agency and re-signing both was unrealistic. The Blue Jays face a similar conundrum this offseason with Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray, who both appear to be ticketed for nine-figure deals. With a wealth of infield talent in the system, Ray is the more logical target.