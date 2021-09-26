Week 3 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 3 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundaySeptember 26, 2021
While Thursday night's game between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers might not have thrilled every football fan, it had some serious fantasy implications.
Players like DJ Moore (eight receptions, 126 yards) and Sam Darnold (304 passing yards, 2 rushing TDs) went off, while fantasy star Christian McCaffrey went out.
McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and will miss an extended period.
"They are still doing a bunch of diagnostic testing, so I can't tell you if that is one, two, three or four weeks," head coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN's David Newton.
For many daily fantasy sports (DFS) managers, though, Thursday's game is a thing of the past. Weeklong games are popular, but many managers will be starting over Sunday. While predicting injuries is impossible, breakthrough performances can be anticipated.
And that's precisely what we're going to do here. We will examine five promising NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings and FanDuel DFS plays based on factors like projected role, past production, player health and matchup.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
DFS Price: $6,000 DraftKings, $6,800 FanDuel
One way to maximize skill-position value is to identify a budget option at quarterback. Though not a true sleeper, Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns is one such option for Week 3.
Mayfield is far less expensive than the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray but has one of the best matchups of the week. The Chicago Bears have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year.
Though Mayfield played most of the game without top receiver Jarvis Landry, he still finished Week 2 with 213 passing yards, a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and an interception. Landry won't be back, but field-stretcher Odell Beckham Jr. will be.
"We all know what kind of talent he has and what he brings to the field, and he looked at me Monday and said, 'It's time,'" defensive end Myles Garrett told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Mayfield should be in store for his best game of the season to date Sunday.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
DFS Price: $8,400 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel
Saving a bit at quarterback can allow managers to splurge on a running back like Dalvin Cook in Week 3. While Cook is a pricey option, he's also a potential game-winner.
Thus far in 2021, Cook has racked up 192 rushing yards, eight receptions, 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks that should have DFS enthusiasts drooling with anticipation.
Only the Detroit Lions have allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs through the first two gameweeks.
While Baltimore Ravens backs should garner a lot of consideration against the Lions in Week 3, the team utilizes a committee approach. Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and quarterback Lamar Jackson are all pieces of the equation.
Cook is an offensive workhorse who will feast against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
DFS Price: $7,400 DraftKings, $8,000 FanDuel
Here's a fun strategy that managers should consider in Week 3: double down on what could be a shootout between the Vikings and the Seahawks.
Seattle ranks 30th in yards allowed through two games, while Minnesota ranks 28th. There should be plenty of scoring in this one, and Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett is likely to have a hand in it.
Lockett has already amassed 12 receptions, 278 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Against the Vikings, he will face a defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
Fellow Seattle wideout DK Metcalf also deserves consideration here. Though he hasn't been as dominant as Lockett, he's produced 110 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions. At a price of $7,300 in DraftKings and $7,200 in FanDuel, he's slightly cheaper than Lockett.
Betting on both wideouts and hoping to see quarterback Russell Wilson cook is not the worst strategy managers can take.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
DFS Price: $4,900 DraftKings,$6,200 FanDuel
The New York Giants have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2021. Their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons very well could lead to a breakout game for rookie pass-catcher Kyle Pitts.
The fourth overall pick in this year's draft has not yet reached fantasy stardom, but he has been more than serviceable. Through two games, he has caught nine passes for 104 yards.
Sunday could be when Pitts emerges. Not only have the Giants struggled against opposing tight ends, but the Falcons defense has also been quite bad. Atlanta ranks 25th in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed. It also ranks just 24th in rushing.
If the Falcons hope to win, quarterback Matt Ryan is going to have to throw early and often. This fact, along with a terrific matchup, makes Pitts a top Week 3 play.
Las Vegas Raiders Defense
DFS Price: $3,400 DraftKings, $4,000 FanDuel
Skimping on a defense can often result in disaster. While defenses are largely afterthoughts in DFS play, the margin between the top teams and the bottom is quite large.
Fortunately, managers won't have to overspend to get a high-upside defense in Week 3. The Las Vegas Raiders are the eight-most expensive option at DraftKings yet could be among the week's biggest performers.
The Raiders defense has taken a huge leap in 2021, ranking 10th in points allowed and notching five sacks through two games. Last time out, Las Vegas held the Pittsburgh Steelers to 17 points while forcing one turnover. On Sunday, the Raiders will face a Miami Dolphins team missing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Even with Tagovailoa in the lineup, this would be a solid matchup for Las Vegas. Miami ranks 31st in offensive yardage and dead last in points scored. The Dolphins were shut out in Week 2.
Expect good things from the Las Vegas defense and at a reasonable price point.
