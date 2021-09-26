Week 3 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 5

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

While Thursday night's game between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers might not have thrilled every football fan, it had some serious fantasy implications.

Players like DJ Moore (eight receptions, 126 yards) and Sam Darnold (304 passing yards, 2 rushing TDs) went off, while fantasy star Christian McCaffrey went out.

McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and will miss an extended period.

"They are still doing a bunch of diagnostic testing, so I can't tell you if that is one, two, three or four weeks," head coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN's David Newton.

For many daily fantasy sports (DFS) managers, though, Thursday's game is a thing of the past. Weeklong games are popular, but many managers will be starting over Sunday. While predicting injuries is impossible, breakthrough performances can be anticipated.

And that's precisely what we're going to do here. We will examine five promising NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings and FanDuel DFS plays based on factors like projected role, past production, player health and matchup.