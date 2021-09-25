Ranking the 12 Most Entertaining NHL Players Today

0 of 12

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

It's the coolest game on ice.

OK, maybe that's actually a tagline created by the NHL's marketing arm, but that doesn't make it untrue.

As difficult as throwing a tight spiral or hitting a 95 mph fastball might seem, the guys who do those things stand on solid ground, not on ice skates.

So hockey wins. And that's just with the rank and file.

When you up the ante to include the sport's most athletically gifted and sublimely skilled players, the entertainment level gets raised straight through the roof.

And, while basking in the glow of the imminent 2021-22 regular season, the B/R hockey writing types put their heads together to determine the dozen players whose entertainment value is the highest.

Scorers. Playmakers. Shut-down defenders. Money goalies.

They're all here for your review. Click through to take a look and let us know what you think with a viewpoint or two—as entertaining as you care to go—in the comments section.