Fantasy Baseball 2021: Highlighting Top Sleepers for MLB Week 25

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Still have a pulse in your fantasy baseball league?

You probably wouldn't be reading this unless you did, although let's send special kudos to those fantasy managers who run through the tape regardless of their place in the standings. The best leagues are the most competitive ones, and that means everyone is competing from top to bottom.

Still, with the 2021 MLB campaign closing on Oct. 3, those still invested are probably competing for all the marbles, be that a head-to-head championship or the race to No. 1 in a rotisserie league.

In other words, stakes could not be higher, and there is zero margin for error. Roster maximization is a must, so let's spotlight three sleepers—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—capable of contributing over the final week-plus.