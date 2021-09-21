Zach Wilson and Early Round 2021 NFL Draft Picks Who Have Struggled Thus Far

1 of 7

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Selected: Round 1, 1st Overall



During the preseason, I wrote that the Jacksonville Jaguars would be wise to lower expectations for No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The former Clemson star has all the physical upside a team could want, but he joined a team that won just one game in 2020 and is helmed by a coach with no NFL experience.

Even though few expected Lawrence to be an elite quarterback right out of the proverbial gate, his performances in the first two weeks have been disappointing. There has been some good—he's thrown four touchdown passes and is on pace to break the rookie touchdown record—but the flashes of brilliance haven't come as often as one might expect.

The rookie struggles have come early and often.

Lawrence tossed three interceptions in his NFL debut and another two picks last week against the Denver Broncos. He's completed only 50 percent of his passes and has an underwhelming passer rating of 57.1. Only 39.8 percent of his passes have been deemed on-target.

Again, though, Lawrence is not surrounded by an All-Star cast. Even if he continues to struggle throughout his rookie campaign, improved results will come as long as Jacksonville continues to improve its roster. Lawrence is also still adjusting to the speed of the NFL game.

The challenge for the Jaguars is keeping Lawrence healthy and his confidence intact—and the foreign feel of losing has not yet taken its toll on him.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot. I'm the same person, the same mindset. Nothing's changed," Lawrence told reporters after the Broncos loss. "Making sure I keep my confidence every week is big, and I think I have that so we're going to get better."

Lawrence hasn't been the instant star that past No. 1 picks like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow were, but given time, he should still be great.