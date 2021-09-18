5 NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen Before October

2 of 5

Las Vegas Raiders receive: LB Jaylon Smith

Dallas Cowboys receive: DE Clelin Ferell

The Cowboys are loaded at linebacker, but their preferred defensive scheme makes some of this talent expendable.

Dallas has Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith under contract, but it almost exclusively utilized nickel packages in the season opener. The defense lined up in a traditional nickel and "heavy nickel" package—featuring three safeties and two cornerbacks—on all but two snaps against the Buccaneers.

Because of this, the Cowboys only deployed Vander Esch for 14 defensive snaps and had Smith on the field for 16.

Smith accounts for $9.8 million against the cap for the 2021 season, too much for a player who logged 25 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1. Unless the coaching staff plans to get him more involved, it would be more beneficial and financially sensible to trade him.

The Raiders would be an ideal landing spot. Vegas started the season with a victory but gave up 27 points to the Ravens. More concerningly, it allowed 189 rushing yards to a depleted Baltimore backfield.

Denzel Perryman, the strong-side linebacker who joined the Raiders this offseason, tied for the most tackles on the team with 10 but graded out as a middling 54.6 according to PFF. Cory Littleton was even worse, earning a 38.1 grade with his 10-tackle performance at weak-side linebacker. Middle linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski earned the best marks of the Vegas linebacking trio, but his 57.1 grade in a five-tackle outing leaves much to be desired.

Although Smith only played 25 percent of the snaps against the Buccaneers, he recorded four tackles and earned a 68.4 PFF grade.

The 6'2", 245-pound linebacker is just 26 years old as he starts the sixth season of his pro career. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and has been productive in each of the last three seasons. He started all 48 games, amassing 417 tackles, eight sacks, five fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions.

The Raiders could dangle defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell. The No. 4 overall pick in 2019 was a healthy scratch in the season opener. While he handled it well publicly, getting a fresh start may be the best option for both parties. Ferrell has a cap hit of $8.6 million in 2021.

Dallas reportedly received plenty of calls about its linebacking corps this summer, so the Raiders will want to get a trade done quickly.