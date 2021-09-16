Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks

7 of 16

DraftKings Line: Buffalo -3.5

In the third and final deadlock of the week, the gang is again split by an obnoxious hook with the Buffalo Bills laying 3.5 points on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

O'Donnell on the Bills: "In Week 1, as a 6.5-point home favorite, Buffalo was upset by a Steelers team that deserved more respect from the home side and oddsmakers alike. The Dolphins, meanwhile, went to Foxborough as three-point road 'dogs and knocked off the divisional-rival New England Patriots. While neither result was truly surprising, I expect the script to flip this week with the Bills evening both their and Miami's record at 1-1 with a decisive road victory. Buffalo had huge expectations coming into the season, got a little early dose of reality, and will use that to right the ship in Week 2. It also doesn't hurt that head coach Sean McDermott has lost to the Dolphins only once since taking over in 2017 (7-1 record) with all but one of those wins coming by more than three points."

Davenport's defense of his Phins choice: "This pick is as much about the number as the teams involved—getting Miami at home with the hook. At the very least, Miami should be able to keep this close—the Dolphins have the talent on the back end to slow down Buffalo's passing attack, and the Bills apparently decided that running the ball is for suckers against Pittsburgh. If Miami can get pressure on Josh Allen without a ton of blitzing and avoid big mistakes, the Dolphins could win this game outright. But even if they don't, Miami should keep it close enough that the smart play here is to take the points."

A Miami pick also represents a significant public fade, which is never a bad approach when in doubt. The Dolphins don't get a lot of love from oddsmakers and bettors, but Brian Flores' team is 21-8 against the spread since October 2019. On the other hand, the Bills are the better team on paper and need this more.

Davenport: Miami

Gagnon: Miami

Kenyon: Miami

O'Donnell: Buffalo

Rogers: Buffalo

Sobleski: Buffalo

Consensus: None



Score Prediction: Bills 26, Dolphins 23