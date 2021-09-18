The Best NFL Free Agent Still on the Market at Every Position

1 of 9

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Cam Newton understands the baggage he will bring to another team. He's a former No. 1 overall pick, Offensive Rookie of the Year and MVP. He's been a starter his entire career and relatively successful in the role.

However, the 32-year-old quarterback has reached the next stage of his career and has seemingly come to grips with the reality of the situation.

"If they would have asked me, 'Would I play behind [Mac Jones]? They say, 'Cam, we're going to give the team to Mac, you're going to be second string. We expect you to be everything and then some to guide him throughout this tenure.' I would have said 'absolutely,'" Newton said during an interview orchestrated with his father. "But listen, the truth of the matter is this: He would have been uncomfortable. And they knew. And it comes by the mere fact of me being me."

The Patriots chose to release last year's starter and move on with the first-round rookie as their point man. The move is understandable considering they invested this year's 15th overall draft pick in the Alabama product.

Typically, a ready-made starter isn't available once the regular season begins. An injury to a team's QB1 tends to be a death sentence. Newton can be a legitimate fallback plan. On his end, he can be patient to see what options come available.

At this juncture, Newton isn't the same quarterback he once was. He's comfortable taking a back seat and said as much. Yet he can be a short-term solution for a team desperately trying to stay afloat if/when an injury occurs to its current starting signal-caller.