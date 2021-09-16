Who's on the Hot Seat? Ranking the MLB Managers Most Likely to Be Fired

1 of 8

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Derek Shelton didn't have a hard act to follow when the Pittsburgh Pirates hired him after the 2019 season, in which the team's clubhouse fell to rancor en route to 93 losses and last place in the National League Central.

It's not a good look, then, that Shelton has managed the Pirates to an even worse winning percentage in his two seasons on the job. Perhaps it's something that they've improved from a .317 mark in 2020 to .372 this year, but the latter still has the team on track for its first 100-loss season since 2010.

It is, however, unclear how much longer Shelton is under contract with the Pirates. There's also the reality that nobody has high hopes for the franchise while it's rebuilding under general manager Ben Cherington, who's on record with his satisfaction with the culture that Shelton has fostered.

As Cherington said in August, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: "One of the things I feel best about this group—and it's fun to be around—is that they're willing to challenge themselves to get better, they want feedback to get better, and they give it back to me too. We all need that."

So in spite of his record, Shelton is probably safe for at least one more year.

Hot Seat: 1